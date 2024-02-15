Keller Group Plc - Directorate Change and Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 15

For immediate release

15 February 2024

DIRECTORATE CHANGE AND DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Keller Group plc, the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, today announces that independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Eva Lindqvist, has decided to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 15 May 2024, having served on the Board for seven years.

Annette Kelleher, independent Non-Executive Director, will succeed Eva as Chair of the Remuneration Committee following the AGM.

Peter Hill CBE, Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Eva for her dedicated service as a Director of Keller. She will leave the Board following the 2024 AGM with our very best wishes."

Keller notes that Vesuvius plc, has today announced the proposed appointment of Eva as a Non-Executive Director with effect from the close of their AGM to be held on 15 May 2024.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com

Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor 020 7616 7575



Notes to Editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State