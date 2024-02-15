Das Instrument 3TSE XS2297549128 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2024

The instrument 3TSE XS2297549128 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2024



Das Instrument 3BIE XS2337092808 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2024

The instrument 3BIE XS2337092808 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2024



Das Instrument A2N GB00BJVH7905 ASCENT RESOURCES LS -,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2024

The instrument A2N GB00BJVH7905 ASCENT RESOURCES LS -,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2024



Das Instrument 0CB GB00BMVMRB86 OXFORD CANN.TECHS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2024

The instrument 0CB GB00BMVMRB86 OXFORD CANN.TECHS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2024



Das Instrument VU7 CA2584841043 DOSEOLOGY SCIENCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2024

The instrument VU7 CA2584841043 DOSEOLOGY SCIENCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2024

