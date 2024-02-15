Klaytn Foundation: Klaytn and Finschia Merge Proposal Passes, Creating Asia's Largest Blockchain Ecosystem

By combining the technology and competitiveness of each blockchain network, the merged entity will become Asia's largest Web3 ecosystem

A joint task force will be launched to establish an integrated foundation and mainnet

The merged blockchain will be compatible with both Ethereum and Cosmos, with the new native coin featuring sustainable tokenomics

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn Foundation, operator of South Korea's leading Layer 1 blockchain Klaytn, announced today that its joint network merger proposal with Finschia Foundation, the Abu Dhabi-based foundation that is the independent successor to LINE Blockchain's mainnet and digital asset operations, has successfully passed voting by the two bodies' governance members. Accordingly, the two foundations will jointly launch an integrated mainnet to establish Asia's largest Web3 ecosystem.

The proposal aims to create Asia's leading blockchain network based on superior blockchain technology, services, and business acumen. The proposal was submitted and voted on by each chain's governance members, with 95% from Finschia and 90% from Klaytn voting in favour, passing the joint proposal. The merged network will have approximately 420 DApps and more than 45 governance member partners, spurring the popularization of Web3 as Asia's largest blockchain ecosystem.

Following the passage of the proposal, the two foundations will set up a joint task force to merge the two chains and establish an integrated foundation in Abu Dhabi by the second quarter of this year. To operate the foundation efficiently, the foundation will adopt a single governance system with previous operating teams transferred to an integrated foundation. In addition, Finschia and Klaytn foundations will jointly operate the board with the same number of directors from each foundation.

Leveraging on the technological expertise of both Klaytn and Finschia Foundations, the development plan for the new merged blockchain will include greater decentralization as well as support for both EVM and CosmWasm. KLAY and FNSA, the native coins of the two blockchains, will also be replaced by a new native coin with all-new tokenomics. To increase the transparency of operations, the merged chain will also increase the governance delegation and participation from the community as well.

Additionally, the foundation plans to work on new business initiatives such as infrastructure development to enhance accessibility for institutional investors, cooperating with diverse partners, and launching native stable coins to drive innovation in Asia's blockchain industry.

"There was no one blockchain network that represented the Asian market, and the level of community participation had much to be desired," said Youngsu Ko, Chairman of the Finschia Foundation Council. "We plan to build Asia's largest blockchain ecosystem with the diverse opinions from our partners and community that we gathered during the merger proposal process."

"In the process of fine-tuning the merge proposal, we have seen how much positive change can be made through sincere communication with ecosystem participants, including the holder community and governance council members," said Sam Seo, Representative Director at Klaytn Foundation. "As we emphasized during the proposal process, together we will build Asia's best blockchain ecosystem that will create greater future value."

Details on the merge proposal can be found on the Klaytn Foundation governance forum. (https://govforum.klaytn.foundation/t/kgp-25-klaytn-finschia-mainnet-merge/719)

About Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation was established in 2020 to expand the ecosystem of Klaytn, a global Layer 1 blockchain platform, and has since been actively collaborating with its Governance Council members worldwide. Klaytn Foundation facilitates the adoption and development of new technologies to ensure that Klaytn fulfills its role as an open, trusted, and sustainable blockchain platform for developers and users alike. It also facilitates decision-making to ensure that the ecosystem continues to expand optimally in the rapidly changing blockchain landscape.

About Finschia Foundation

The Finschia Foundation is an independent foundation, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, established in March 2023 to expand public blockchain and Web3 technologies. Inheriting the philosophy of LINE Blockchain's "Blockchain for All", the Foundation operates its third-generation public blockchain mainnet Finschia and crypto asset FINSCHIA (FNSA), and aims to achieve a sustainable token model with Web3 users around the world.

Disclaimer: The FINSCHIA (FNSA) staking and swapping activities available on the blockchain mainnet "Finschia" are not regulated and are not provided under the Finschia Foundation license.

