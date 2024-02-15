Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholding 15-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2024 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 14 February 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Commercial Officer, purchased 20,000 common shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited on 14 February 2024 at a price of 96.2512p per common share. In total, when added to shares previously held, Mr Papineau-Legris owns 420,000 common shares in the Company representing 0.19% of the issued share capital. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 96.2512p 20,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) - Price 20,000 96.2512p

e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 303809 EQS News ID: 1837537 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1837537&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)