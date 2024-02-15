Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
WKN: A3EWDL | ISIN: FI4000552526 | Ticker-Symbol: N2S
Tradegate
14.02.24
21:04 Uhr
4,026 Euro
+0,011
+0,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
MANDATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANDATUM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9893,99610:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2024 | 08:46
110 Leser
Solidium Oy: SOLIDIUM DIVESTED ALL ITS SHARES IN MANDATUM PLC

Solidium has today on 15 February 2024 sold its entire holding in Mandatum plc to the largest owner of Mandatum i.e. funds managed by Altor. Thru the partial demerger of Sampo plc in October 2023 Mandatum became an independent listed company and does not fulfil Solidium's investment criteria of national importance. Solidium owned approximately 33 million shares in Mandatum plc corresponding to approximately 6.6 per cent of the outstanding shares. The execution price was EUR 3.95 per share and sales proceeds thereby approximately EUR 131 million. Solidium will use the proceeds from the share sale mainly for general corporate purposes.

Further information: CEO Reima Rytsölä, Solidium Oy, tel. +358 50 048 2691

Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in eleven listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Konecranes, Metso, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, Tietoevry and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's investments is approximately EUR 7.3 billion. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
