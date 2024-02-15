SEG Solar says its new panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C. They come with a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield.SEG Solar (SEG) has unveiled a new solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. The Alpine N modules feature 210 mm n-type TOPCon cells and are designed for ultra-large power stations. "Using SMBB technology, the modules reduce internal electrical losses and enhance optical utilization. The non-destructive cutting process minimizes damage to solar cells, lowering the risk of hidden cracks and improving ...

