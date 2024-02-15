The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has outlined the feasibility of heat pumps in the US market in a new report. It says installation costs and energy savings prices have changed in relation to climate, heating sources, and types of homes. It says policymakers should further reduce the costs of installing heat pumps to benefit more US households.From pv magazine USA Researchers from NREL's Buildings Technologies and Science Center and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have published a paper quantifying the costs and benefits of air-source heat pumps across the United States. The ...

