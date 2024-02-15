Anzeige
15.02.2024
Introducing APPLE & BEARS Leisure Trade Platform: Catering for the Hoteliers, Gym Owners, Spa, and Affiliates

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLE & BEARS, a distinguished name in luxury natural skincare, proudly unveils the APPLE & BEARS Leisure Trade Platform, specially designed to cater to the discerning needs of hoteliers, gym owners, spas, and affiliates. With a commitment to the convergence of nature and luxury, our platform establishes an unprecedented standard in the industry, prioritizing environmental sustainability and delivering a holistic approach to wellness.

Introducing APPLE & BEARS Leisure Trade Platform: Catering for the Hoteliers, Gym Owners, Spa, and Affiliates

Key Features of the APPLE & BEARS Leisure Trade Platform:

  1. Refill Reusable Bottles: As part of our environmental commitment, the platform introduces refillable body care products to significantly reduce environmental impact, promoting a sustainable future.
  2. Natural Ingredients: Immerse guests in the lap of luxury with gender-neutral amenities crafted with the finest natural ingredients, ensuring a pure and indulgent experience.
  3. Cruelty-Free PETA Approved: Our products are proudly cruelty-free, endorsed by PETA, reflecting our dedication to ethical practices.
  4. Vegetarian Society Vegan-Approved: Committed to providing ethical choices, APPLE & BEARS products are Vegan-approved by the Vegetarian Society.
  5. No Contract Required: Our platform offers flexibility with no contract requirements, providing businesses the freedom to tailor their orders based on individual visions.

Environmental Commitment for a Sustainable Future:

At the heart of APPLE & BEARS ethos lies a steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility. The Leisure Trade Platform takes a bold step by introducing refillable body care products, a significant move towards reducing environmental impact and fostering a sustainable future.

Meticulously Crafted Gender-Neutral Amenities:

Guests are invited to indulge in luxury with APPLE & BEARS' gender-neutral amenities, meticulously crafted with the finest ingredients and uplifting, refreshing fragrances.

Elevate Your Spa Experience:

Transform spas into sanctuaries of relaxation with our specially curated collection enriched with natural extracts and captivating fragrances, offering patrons a rejuvenating and holistic wellness experience.

Revitalize Your Gym Rituals:

Designed for fitness enthusiasts, our invigorating collection complements active lifestyles, providing a refreshing and energizing post-workout experience that sets a new standard for excellence.

Luxury Redefined for Hotels:

Craft welcoming and memorable stays for guests with our opulent hotel amenities. The APPLE & BEARS collection transcends the ordinary, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and care.

Join the APPLE & BEARS Leisure Trade Community:

Become a trade member to unlock exclusive benefits, including preferential pricing, tailored promotional materials, and first-hand information on the latest releases. Collaborate with a brand committed to excellence and sustainability.

Eco-Friendly Commitment and Customizable Packages:

Embrace sustainability with cruelty-free and environmentally conscious products. Tailor orders to suit the unique needs of businesses, fostering a personalized touch that aligns with individual visions.

Embark on a Journey of Luxury, Wellness, and Eco-Consciousness:

APPLE & BEARS believes in creating everyday luxury without compromising the welfare of our planet. Our mission extends beyond high-quality skincare products - we aim to deliver a luxurious and ethically responsible skincare experience that makes customers feel good inside and out. Partner with us, and you're not just getting skincare; you're contributing to the welfare of our planet. This journey is not just ours; it's a shared path with you.

Visit Leisure Trade Platform to explore offerings and secure membership. Join hands with APPLE & BEARS to elevate the leisure experience for patrons.

Best Regards,
Kay Butt CEO/Co-founder,
APPLE & BEARS Leisure Trade Team,
kay@appleandbears.com
01784481571

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338903/APPLE_And_BEARS.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-apple--bears-leisure-trade-platform-catering-for-the-hoteliers-gym-owners-spa-and-affiliates-302059859.html

