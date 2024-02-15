Anzeige
15.02.2024
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on
2024-02-26. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive
bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New
Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the
order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the
emission to be issued shall be the following: 

Type of security                        Lithuanian    
                                Government Bond 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code                           LT0000670069   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue start from date                     2022-06-15    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue before auction of additional offers      580 m EUR    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue                        Is set during  
                                auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue                       EUR       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value, EUR                       100       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maturity, in days                       2117       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                          2024-02-28    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date                        2029-12-15    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be    500 000     
 submitted by one auction participant, EUR*                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The cut-off yield, %                      is not announced 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate (annual interest rate)               2,4 %      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of coupons per year                   1        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payment dates                      2024-12-15;   
                                2025-12-15;   
                                2026-12-15;   
                                2027-12-15;   
                                2028-12-15;   
                                2029-12-15.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook                    LTGCB24029B   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook                  LTGNB24029B   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* - With the written consent of the Ministry of Finance, this amount may be
increased by one additional amount, up to a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 for one of
the auction participants. 

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of
par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market -
to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
