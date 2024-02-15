India's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme offers a subsidy of INR 30,000 ($361)/kW for residential rooftop solar systems up to 2 kW in size, and INR 18,000/kW for systems up to 3 kW. The total subsidy for systems larger than 3 kW has been capped at INR 78,000.From pv magazine India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the launch of the residential rooftop solar scheme for free electricity, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. "From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people's bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure ...

