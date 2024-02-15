Codestone Group: Codestone Expands its Leading Business Consulting, Digital Transformation, and IT Managed Services Portfolio with Acquisition of Cloud Business

Business and Digital solutions leader, Codestone Group, makes a big move to bolster its business technology, artificial intelligence advisory and managed services strength by acquiring extended capabilities from Cloud Business.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Poole, UK, Codestone Group backed by FPE Capital, announced today that it is has acquired award-winning business consulting, digital transformation, and IT managed services leader Cloud Business Limited. Cloud Business, based in Basingstoke, UK, accounts for over 90 professionals delivering end to end digital transformation across Azure, M365 and Cyber.

With Cloud Business, Codestone aims to further enhance its offering of IT consulting and services in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Cybersecurity, while bolstering Codestone's 24x7x365 UK-based managed services team - recognised as leading by CRN.

Supplementing Codestone's 26 years of experience, Cloud Business operates an end-to-end cloud consultancy team who have delivered hundreds of successful Microsoft transformational projects from Azure, Modern Workplace and Cybersecurity across 15 sectors in the UK and worldwide. Their services encompass assessment, strategy design, integration, deployment, and post-go-live support.

Darryl Sackett, CEO of Codestone Group, comments, "The addition of Cloud Business's expertise and wonderful people talent enhances Codestone's consistently high-quality customer engagement model. We are focused on end-to-end value creation for all customers in all sectors and geographies who are trying to answer the question of how to do more with technology while staying secure. From the Digital Strategy, Edge computing, mission critical infrastructure and all processes that run any modern business, we guide organisations through this increasingly complex landscape. We unlock innovation and free up budget for our customers to reinvest. Cloud Business enables us to do this for more customers in a broader way with a strong cultural fit aligned to our core values."

Cloud Business builds upon the Group's Security, Azure, Modern Workplace and M365 offerings, whilst complementing the recognized capabilities as #1 mid-market ERP solution partner, and leader in both the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Data & Insights field.

This further develops Codestone's accelerated growth and rapid customer base expansion following acquisitions of Clarivos in May 2022 and DSCallards in November 2022. In fact, the Group has more than trebled its turnover since the FPE investment and now stands at 340 people across 9 countries.

Commenting on the acquisition, James Palmer, Chairman, Cloud Business says, "With a worldwide footprint, a dedicated team comprising hundreds of skilled experts, and a remarkable three-decade legacy in business technology consulting, Codestone provides Cloud Business a larger platform from which we can leverage our deep proficiency in IT consultancy and transformational services. The new organisation also significantly broadens the core capabilities we will be able to offer both new and existing clients. We are excited by the vision that Darryl and the Codestone leadership team have for the company and are thrilled to be part of the journey."

Codestone was advised by Stephenson Harwood LLP (Legal), FRP Advisory Group (Debt Advisory), KPMG (Financial Due Diligence), Armstrong (Customer Referencing), and Shawbrook Bank. Cloud Business was advised by FRP Corporate Finance (Sell Side Advisors) and HCR LLP (Legal).

