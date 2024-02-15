Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2024 | 07:15
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM delivers adjusted EBITDA of €304 million in 2023

Dividend proposal of €0.20 per share and announcement of €30 million share buyback

Over 2023, Royal BAM Group nv delivered a strong performance with an adjusted EBITDA of €304 million, reflecting a margin of 4.9 per cent. The liquidity position and order backlog are at a good level. BAM proposes to pay a dividend over the year 2023 of €0.20 per share. Furthermore, BAM will return €30 million to its shareholders via a share buyback. For the strategic period 2024-2026, BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin between 4 and 6 per cent.

• Combined revenue of division Netherlands and division UK and Ireland increased by 2% to €6.1 billion
• Adjusted EBITDA of €304 million (margin of 4.9%)
• Net result of €175 million, reflecting earnings per share of €0.65 (2022: €0.66)
• Liquidity position of €0.8 billion while trade working capital continues to normalise
• Capital ratio improved to 23.4% (2022: 21.2%)
• Order book of €9.8 billion
• Scope 1 and 2 CO2 intensity reduction of 56% versus 2015 (target: minus 50%)
• New strategy 2024-2026 (focus, transform and expand) builds on solid progress in past three years

Full press release.
https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2024-02/bam-2024-02-15-q4-2023-en-press-release.pdf
