Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM delivers adjusted EBITDA of €304 million in 2023

Dividend proposal of €0.20 per share and announcement of €30 million share buyback



Over 2023, Royal BAM Group nv delivered a strong performance with an adjusted EBITDA of €304 million, reflecting a margin of 4.9 per cent. The liquidity position and order backlog are at a good level. BAM proposes to pay a dividend over the year 2023 of €0.20 per share. Furthermore, BAM will return €30 million to its shareholders via a share buyback. For the strategic period 2024-2026, BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin between 4 and 6 per cent.



• Combined revenue of division Netherlands and division UK and Ireland increased by 2% to €6.1 billion

• Adjusted EBITDA of €304 million (margin of 4.9%)

• Net result of €175 million, reflecting earnings per share of €0.65 (2022: €0.66)

• Liquidity position of €0.8 billion while trade working capital continues to normalise

• Capital ratio improved to 23.4% (2022: 21.2%)

• Order book of €9.8 billion

• Scope 1 and 2 CO2 intensity reduction of 56% versus 2015 (target: minus 50%)

• New strategy 2024-2026 (focus, transform and expand) builds on solid progress in past three years



Full press release.

https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2024-02/bam-2024-02-15-q4-2023-en-press-release.pdf

