Hydratec Industries N.V.: Update on recommended public offer for all shares in Hydratec Industries

Amersfoort, the Netherlands, 14 February 2024 - Reference is made to the joint press release issued by the Offeror and the Company on 18 January 2024 in respect of the conditional agreement on an intended recommended public offer for all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares" and the holders of Shares "Shareholders") against: (a) EUR 142.50 (cum dividend) in cash per Share (the "Cash Consideration"), or, at the election of each Shareholder, (b) one (1) non-listed ordinary share in de capital of the Offeror (an "Offeror Share") per Share (the "Share Consideration").Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, which requires a public announcement, including a status update, on an intended recommended public offer within four weeks after the offer is announced, the Offeror and the Company hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.The Offeror and the Company confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. A request for review and approval of the Offer Document is expected to be filed with the AFM no later than in the second half of March 2024.Based on the required steps and subject to the necessary approvals, the Company and the Offeror still anticipate settlement of the Offer ultimately in Q3 2024.For more information please contact:Press enquiries Hydratec Industries:Ir. Bart AangenendtCEO Hydratec Industries N.V.Phone: +31 33 469 73 25E-mail: info@hydratec.nlWebsite: www.hydratec.nl