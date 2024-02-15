Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp (96/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. ISIN Trading code Long name NO0012789843 NBF_GTM_4700 NBF GTM 4700 NO0012789868 NBF_GTM_4701 NBF GTM 4701 NO0012789850 NBF_GTM_4699 NBF GTM 4699 The last day of trading will be on February 16, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.