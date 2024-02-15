Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp (96/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO
Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and
decided to delist the bond loan. 



ISIN                       Trading code         
      Long name 

NO0012789843             NBF_GTM_4700             NBF
GTM 4700 

NO0012789868             NBF_GTM_4701             NBF
GTM 4701 

NO0012789850             NBF_GTM_4699             NBF
GTM 4699 



The last day of trading will be on February 16, 2024.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
