The Silicon to Solar (Roadmap) study has found Australian PV supply chain manufacturing is viable and calls for immediate action to establish it as a strategic priority industry and set up a solar manufacturing taskforce.From pv magazine Australia With China's overwhelming scale and technological knowhow, establishing viable manufacturing at gigawatt-scale will be a mammoth task. A new study has tackled the difficult issue, finding that the domestic production of PV panels, from polysilicon through to finished modules, is desirable and achievable - however, only with multi-decade support and ...

