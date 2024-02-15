Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce Company management have recently completed a trip to the North Island Copper Project accompanied by their independent Q.P. Mr. Warren Robb, P.Geo. (BC). The primary goal of the property examination was to define the next stage of the exploration program.

Upon review of the Company's 2021 technical report and historical exploration date, Mr. Robb suggested exploration should be focussed on the Marisa Zone, a porphyry copper target last explored in the 1990's by Great West Gold Corporation. Surface sampling and a preliminary 12.3-line km Induced Polarization (IP) survey identified an interesting chargeability anomaly that was followed up by a five hole, 376.43 meter diamond drilling program. Two of the five holes hit interesting copper values including down hole intervals of 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres in DDH92-01 and 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres in DDH92-03 in an altered quartz diorite. Copper grades were increasing with depth in DDH92-03. These values were never followed up.

"Given the recent excitement generated by our neighbours NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc., 15km to the west in the same belt of rocks and the proximity to the past producing BHP Island Copper Mine 7.5km to the southeast, the Company feels the Marisa Zone has excellent exploration potential and should be the focus of the next stage of exploration at our North Island Copper project," commented Questcorp. President & CEO, Saf Dhillon.

The Company will consult with Mr. Robb and have an announcement on his recommendations and the details of the next phase of the exploration program shortly.

Questcorp cautions investors a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data and further cautions, the presence of copper mineralization on the NorthIsle Copper and Gold and the BHP properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the North Island Copper property.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry', P.Geo (BC) a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

Contact Information

Questcorp Mining Corp.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO

Email: saf@questcorpmining.ca

Telephone: (604) 484-3031

