- Solid Growth with Net Sales growing +8.3% on a constant currency basis (+3.6% on an IFRS basis) despite challenging macro environment in Q2 FY24
- US Market Outperformance with excellent Net Sales growth of +17.4% and +47.6% growth of US Top Customers in Q2 FY24
- Continued global Top Customers Growth with number of Top Customers growing by +15.6% in Q2 FY24
- New record high of Average Order Value LTM increasing by+5.4% to €672 in Q2 FY24
- Leading profitability during the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0%
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) ("Mytheresa" or the "Company"), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023. The luxury multi-brand digital platform reported solid financials posting positive growth and profitability clearly outperforming a consolidating market.
Mytheresa's second quarter highlights include a strong double-digit revenue growth in the United States, double-digit global Top Customer growth, highly impactful Top Customer events around the globe and excellent service performance resulting in a customer NPS over 80%.
Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, said, "We are pleased with our results in a challenging macro environment. With positive revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, we not only surpassed market expectations but also outperformed almost all competitors. Our resilient business model and our clear focus on the high-spending, wardrobe-building top customers allow us to win market share in the current market environment and we are thus well positioned to benefit and accelerate when market conditions will improve."
Kliger continued, "We are very confident about the medium-term outlook for the company given the very positive projections for the digital luxury sector and our competitive strength. We believe that Mytheresa offers the best digital luxury shopping experience for big-spending consumers and true luxury brands."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
- Net sales increase of 8.3% on a constant currency basis (3.6% on an IFRS basis) year-over-year to €197.0 million
- GMV growth of 5.9% on a constant currency basis (1.5% on an IFRS basis) to €219.1 million in Q2 FY24 as compared to €215.9 million in the prior year period
- Strong Gross Profit margin of 49.9%
- Positive Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0%
- Cash flow from operating activities at positive €18.5 million
- Minimal utilization of revolving credit facilities of only 5%. Increase in borrowing capacity of the revolving credit facilities by +50% to 90m EUR to pursue growth opportunities
KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong net revenue growth in the United States with +17.4% vs. Q2 FY23 and +47.6% growth of US Top Customers
- Strong growth of number of Top Customers with +15.6% in Q2 FY24 vs. Q2 FY23
- Strong Average Order Value LTM increasing to a record high of €672 in Q2 FY24
- Increase of brand desirability with the "Holiday House" activation in Los Angeles, a truly immersive physical luxury shopping experience in partnership with Flamingo Estate during the festive season
- Launch of exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Loro Piana, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Pucci, Victoria Beckham, Chloé, Alaïa and many more
- Unique money can't buy experiences in collaboration with Givenchy (Paris) and Miu Miu (Vienna)
- Launch of an immersive shopping app for Apple Vision Pro as one of the first luxury platforms to underline digital leadership (February 24)
- Excellent customer satisfaction with Net Promoter Score of 80.8% in Q2 FY24
- Five-year strategic partnership signed with DHL for GoGreen Plus to reduce CO2e emissions by using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as largest global e-commerce platform based in Germany
For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, we confirm our guidance at the lower end of the ranges:
- GMV and Net Sales growth in the range of 8% to 13%
- Gross Profit growth in the range of 8% to 13%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 3% and 5%
The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Mytheresa's expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Mytheresa does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.
ABOUT MYTHERESA
Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €855.8 million GMV in fiscal year 2023 (+15% vs. FY22).
|
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)
215.9
219.1
1.5%
413.7
423.2
2.3%
Active customer (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
814
856
5.1%
814
856
5.1%
Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
1,876
2,037
8.6%
1,876
2,037
8.6%
Net sales
190.1
197.0
3.6%
366.0
384.8
5.1%
Gross profit
104.2
98.3
(5.6%)
192.0
178.1
(7.2%)
Gross profit margin(3)
54.8%
49.9%
(490 BPs)
52.5%
46.3%
(620 BPs)
Operating Income (Loss)
3.5
(4.4)
(225.3%)
2.6
(17.5)
(764.3%)
Operating Income (Loss) margin(3)
1.8%
(2.2%)
(400 BPs)
0.7%
(4.6%)
(530 BPs)
Net Loss
(0.5)
(5.4)
1072.0%
(4.3)
(17.3)
304.8%
Net Loss margin(3)
(0.2%)
(2.7%)
(250 BPs)
(1.2%)
(4.5%)
(330 BPs)
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
17.7
7.9
(55.3%)
30.4
7.1
(76.7%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)
9.3%
4.0%
(530 BPs)
8.3%
1.8%
(650 BPs)
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)(4)
14.9
4.1
(72.6%)
25.1
(0.2)
(100.6%)
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) margin(3)
7.9%
2.1%
(580 BPs)
6.9%
0.0%
(690 BPs)
Adjusted Net Income (4)
11.0
3.1
(72.2%)
18.2
0.1
(99.4%)
Adjusted Net Income margin(3)
5.8%
1.5%
(430 BPs)
5.0%
0.0%
(500 BPs)
(1)
Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found on page 30 in our quarterly report.
(2)
Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented.
(3)
As a percentage of net sales.
(4)
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see page 30 in our quarterly report.
|
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in millions)
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net loss to EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, operating loss to adjusted operating income (loss) and net loss to adjusted net income (loss), and their corresponding margins as a percentage of net sales:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Net loss
(0.5)
(5.4)
1072.0%
(4.3)
(17.3)
304.8%
Finance costs, net
0.4
1.2
185.2%
0.8
2.2
178.4%
Income tax expense (benefit)
3.5
(0.2)
(104.5%)
6.1
(2.5)
(140.4%)
Depreciation and amortization
2.8
3.8
37.2%
5.3
7.2
35.3%
thereof depreciation of
right-of use assets
€ 2.1
€ 2.4
12.3%
€ 3.8
€ 4.7
23.6%
EBITDA
6.3
(0.5)
(108.5%)
8.0
(10.3)
(228.9%)
Other transaction-related,
certain legal and other expenses (1)
1.8
3.6
105.0%
3.2
6.1
88.0%
Share-based compensation (2)
9.7
4.9
(49.8%)
19.2
11.3
(41.0%)
Adjusted EBITDA
17.7
7.9
(55.3%)
30.4
7.1
(76.7%)
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Net Sales
190.1
197.0
3.6%
366.0
384.8
5.1%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.3%
4.0%
(530 BPs)
8.3%
1.8%
(650 BPs)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Operating Income (Loss)
3.5
(4.4)
(225.3%)
2.6
(17.5)
(764.3%)
Other transaction-related,
certain legal and other expenses (1)
1.8
3.6
105.0%
3.2
6.1
88.0%
Share-based compensation (2)
9.7
4.9
(49.8%)
19.2
11.3
(41.0%)
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
14.9
4.1
(72.6%)
25.1
(0.2)
(100.6%)
Reconciliation to Adjusted Operating Income Margin
Net Sales
190.1
197.0
3.6%
366.0
384.8
5.1%
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) margin
7.9%
2.1%
(580 BPs)
6.9%
(0.0%)
(690 BPs)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
December
31, 2022
December
31, 2023
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Net loss
(0.5)
(5.4)
1072.0%
(4.3)
(17.3)
304.8%
Other transaction-related,
certain legal and other expenses (1)
1.8
3.6
105.0%
3.2
6.1
88.0%
Share-based compensation (2)
9.7
4.9
(49.8%)
19.2
11.3
(41.0%)
Adjusted Net Income
11.0
3.1
(72.2%)
18.2
0.1
(99.4%)
Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Margin
Net Sales
190.1
197.0
3.6%
366.0
384.8
5.1%
Adjusted Net Income margin
5.8%
1.5%
(430 BPs)
5.0%
0.0%
(500 BPs)
(1)
Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses represent (i) professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to potential transactions, (ii) certain legal and other expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of our business and (iii) other non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the costs of establishing our new central warehouse in Leipzig, Germany.
(2)
Certain members of management and supervisory board members have been granted share-based compensation for which the share-based compensation expense will be recognized upon defined vesting schedules in the future periods. We do not consider share-based compensation expense to be indicative of our core operating performance.
|
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in millions)
The following table sets forth the reconciliations net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2023
Year-over-Year
Change
in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Net Sales
190.1
197.0
3.6%
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
5.1
(3.3)
Net Sales at Constant Currency
185.0
200.4
8.3%
(1)
Foreign Exchange Impact means translating current period financial data using the average foreign exchange rates during the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one fiscal year to the next. These calculations do not include the effects from hedge accounting or any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.
|
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2023
Net sales
190,092
197,029
365,983
384,807
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(85,925)
(98,695)
(174,020)
(206,673)
Gross profit
104,167
98,334
191,963
178,134
Shipping and payment cost
(28,284)
(32,513)
(52,313)
(60,825)
Marketing expenses
(28,802)
(23,458)
(54,156)
(47,157)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(39,089)
(42,012)
(76,733)
(80,439)
Depreciation and amortization
(2,801)
(3,842)
(5,349)
(7,238)
Other expense, net
(1,698)
(887)
(772)
(13)
Operating income (loss)
3,493
(4,378)
2,640
(17,538)
Finance income
244
0
248
1
Finance costs
(664)
(1,197)
(1,040)
(2,207)
Finance costs, net
(420)
(1,197)
(792)
(2,205)
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,073
(5,575)
1,848
(19,744)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(3,535)
161
(6,116)
2,468
Net loss
(462)
(5,414)
(4,268)
(17,276)
Cash Flow Hedge
4,761
1,549
1,701
(195)
Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge
(1,329)
(432)
(475)
54
Foreign currency translation
52
(21)
27
(33)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
3,484
1,096
1,254
(174)
Comprehensive income (loss)
3,022
(4,318)
(3,014)
(17,449)
Basic diluted earnings per share
(0.01)
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.20)
Weighted average ordinary shares
outstanding (basic and diluted) in millions (1)
(basic and diluted) in millions
86.6
86.8
86.6
86.8
(1)
In accordance with IAS 33, includes contingently issuable shares that are fully vested and can be converted at any time for no consideration. For further details, refer to note 14 of our quarterly report.
|
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Amounts in thousands)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets and goodwill
155,283
155,046
Property and equipment
37,227
39,515
Right-of-use assets
54,797
50,021
Deferred tax assets
59
1,158
Other non-current assets
6,573
6,721
Total non-current assets
253,939
252,461
Current assets
Inventories
360,262
409,995
Trade and other receivables
7,521
15,520
Other assets
42,113
35,655
Cash and cash equivalents
30,136
6,437
Total current assets
440,031
467,608
Total assets
693,971
720,068
Shareholders' equity and liabilities
Subscribed capital
1
1
Capital reserve
529,775
541,111
Accumulated Deficit
(83,855)
(101,130)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,509
1,335
Total shareholders' equity
447,430
441,317
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
2,646
2,712
Lease liabilities
49,518
45,110
Deferred tax liabilities
726
Total non-current liabilities
52,889
47,821
Current liabilities
Borrowings
1,404
Tax liabilities
24,073
19,006
Lease liabilities
8,155
8,943
Contract liabilities
11,414
11,909
Trade and other payables
71,085
103,277
Other liabilities
78,924
86,392
Total current liabilities
193,652
230,930
Total liabilities
246,541
278,752
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
693,971
720,068
|
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Amounts in thousands)
(in thousands)
Subscribed
capital
Capital
reserve
Accumulated
deficit
Hedging
reserve
Foreign
currency
translation
reserve
Total
shareholders'
equity
Balance as of July 1, 2022
1
498,872
(68,734)
1,528
431,667
Net loss
(4,268)
(4,268)
Other comprehensive income
1,227
27
1,254
Comprehensive loss
(4,268)
1,227
27
(3,014)
Share options exercised
1,077
1,077
Share-based compensation
19,226
19,226
Reclassification due to cash-settlement of Share-based compensation (1)
(1,545)
(1,545)
Balance as of December 31, 2022
1
517,630
(73,002)
1,227
1,555
447,411
Balance as of July 1, 2023
1
529,775
(83,855)
1,509
447,430
Net loss
(17,276)
(17,276)
Other comprehensive loss
(141)
(33)
(174)
Comprehensive loss
(17,276)
(141)
(33)
(17,449)
Share-based compensation
11,336
11,336
Balance as of December 31, 2023
1
541,111
(101,130)
(141)
1,476
441,317
(1)
For further details, refer to note 14 in our quarterly report.
|
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
Six months ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2023
Net loss
(4,268)
(17,276)
Adjustments for
Depreciation and amortization
5,349
7,238
Finance costs, net
792
2,205
Share-based compensation
19,226
11,198
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,116
(2,468)
Change in operating assets and liabilities
Increase in inventories
(77,846)
(49,733)
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
722
(7,995)
Decrease in other assets
19,046
6,952
(Decrease) increase in other liabilities
(4,452)
7,154
(Decrease) increase in contract liabilities
(2,831)
494
(Decrease) increase in trade and other payables
(1,910)
32,198
Income taxes paid
(6,896)
(4,738)
Net cash used in operating activities
(46,952)
(14,770)
Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets
(12,396)
(4,551)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(12,396)
(4,551)
Interest paid
(792)
(2,205)
Proceeds from borrowings
1,404
Proceeds from exercise of option awards
1,077
Payment of lease liabilities
(2,475)
(3,515)
Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities
(2,190)
(4,316)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(61,538)
(23,638)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
113,507
30,136
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(88)
(61)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
51,880
6,437
