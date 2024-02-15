NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Maersk (43/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Tietoevry Corporation (Tietoevry) published on February 15, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Tietoevry has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), expected to be held in June, 2024 resolves on a share distribution of Tietoevry Banking Corporation (Tietoevry Banking) to Tietoevry shareholders, whereby one (1) Tietoevry share will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Tietoevry Banking. The planned effective date of the share distribution is June 30, 2024. The anticipated first trading day for the shares of Tietoevry Banking on Nasdaq Helsinki is July 1, 2024. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Tietoevry (TIE1V3), according to one of the alternatives. For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195829