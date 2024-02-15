ePost Global Adds International Logistics and Technology Experts

Camila Drahn and Kristen Purvis Join ePost Global to Support Growth in Cross-Border and Domestic Shipping

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Global parcel shipping expert ePost Global is pleased to announce two additions to its business development team. Highly regarded industry experts, Camila ("Cami") Drahn and Kristen Purvis joined ePost Global to bolster the company's growth in U.S. cross-border, domestic and returns solutions.





Cami Drahn joins ePost Global from OnTrac and brings over 20 years of international logistics experience to the team. Based in the Midwest region, Drahn has a history of leading cross-functional teams and has developed a reputation in the postal and parcel industry forging strong customer relationships through efficient execution. Drahn has built her expertise primarily through helping customers distribute volumes from the U.S. to Canada, which will be a synergy with ePost's North American and global distribution partnerships.

"We have always been fond of Cami's professional nature and appreciate her customer-centric attitude, which aligns with ePost Global's core values," commented Kelly Martinez, co-President.

Kristen Purvis joins the ePost Global team with over 15 years of experience in technology, e-commerce, and logistics industries. She brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous work with iAbol, MetaPack, Stamps.com, GlobalPost, and Passport Shipping, which has given her a deep understanding of the current and evolving needs of shippers, retailers, key industry players and software providers.

Purvis is known for her innovative problem-solving approach when it comes to addressing the unique challenges faced by shippers and retailers. Her extensive experience and strategic vision perfectly align with ePost Global's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the ever-changing market.

"We value Kristen's success in building strong partnerships across multiple channels and her impressive product knowledge," stated Helaine Rich, VP of Strategic Sales. "I am excited to have her part of the team to help us onboard and ramp up new Domestic eDGE accounts."

While both Drahn and Purvis will work remotely, they will interact closely with teams across ePost Global's nationwide facilities.

