MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported fourth quarter and record full-year 2023 financial results, provided 2024 earnings guidance and shared an update on key strategic initiatives.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Net sales were $421.0 million; value-added sales 1 were $289.7 million

were $289.7 million Net income was $19.5 million, or $0.93 per share, diluted, and adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share

Full-Year 2023 Highlights

Net sales were $1.67 billion; value-added sales were $1.13 billion, a record for the company, up 1% from prior year despite significant semiconductor market weakness

Net income of $95.7 million, versus $86.0 million in the prior year

Earnings per share of $4.58, diluted, versus $4.14 in the prior year, and record adjusted earnings of $5.64 per share, versus $5.27 in the prior year, an increase of 7%

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $217.7 million, or 19.3% of value-added sales, both records for the company, versus $196.0 million, or 17.6% in the prior year, with 170 bps of margin expansion year on year

Newly Announced Customer Partnerships

Announced three new advancements as we continue to strengthen our organic pipeline Secured a fourth order valued at $36 million to supply critical materials for space propulsion systems Awarded $4 million from a government agency for the development of additive manufacturing processes for advanced materials to serve the Aerospace, Defense and Energy markets Secured another customer contract to supply optical components for LIDAR technologies within NextGen autonomous vehicle applications in Europe



"I am proud of our global team for delivering another record year, despite the significant headwinds facing our largest end market," Materion President and CEO Jugal Vijayvargiya said. "Our strong performance reflects the power of our diverse megatrend aligned portfolio, which continues to open new pathways for growth, and the importance of our relentless focus on driving operational excellence."

"We have made remarkable progress expanding our margins, despite market softness," Vijayvargiya said. "These efforts, combined with the continued strength of our organic pipeline, leave us well-positioned to take advantage of the market recoveries as they develop."

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Net sales for the quarter were $421.0 million, compared to $434.6 million in the prior year period. Value-added sales were $289.7 million for the quarter, down 4% from prior year due to significant semiconductor market weakness, partially offset by strength in aerospace & defense.

Operating profit for the quarter was $27.6 million and net income was $19.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $39.2 million and net income of $28.8 million, or $1.38 per share, in the prior year period.

Excluding special items3 primarily related to targeted cost improvement initiatives and precision clad strip start-up costs, adjusted EBITDA was $53.3 million in the quarter, compared to $55.6 million in the prior year period. The strong performance was driven mainly by focused operational execution and improved mix, despite softer volume.

Adjusted net income was $29.6 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to $1.49 per share in the prior year period.

FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Net sales for the year were $1.67 billion, compared to $1.76 billion in the prior year. Value-added sales were $1.13 billion for the year, up 1% from prior year due to strength in aerospace & defense and precision clad strip, offset by softness in several key end markets.

Operating profit for the year was $136.4 million and net income was $95.7 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $119.8 million and net income of $86.0 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Excluding special items, adjusted EBITDA for the year was $217.7 million, compared to $196.0 million in the prior year. The increase was driven mainly by strong operational performance, including the targeted cost improvement initiatives, and improved mix driven by new business.

Adjusted net income was $118.0 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $5.64 per diluted share, an increase of 7% compared to $5.27 per diluted share in the prior year.

OUTLOOK

While we expect some of our key end markets to remain challenged in the near term due to macroeconomic conditions, we expect another year of record results driven by our organic pipeline and close customer partnerships. We believe these growth drivers, along with continued operational excellence and targeted cost improvement initiatives, will help drive earnings growth. With this, we are guiding to the range of $6.10 to $6.50 for full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share, an increase of 12% from prior year at the midpoint.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 through 8 to this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, February 15, 2024. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company's website at www.materion.com. By phone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Calls outside the U.S. can dial (973) 528-0011; please reference participant access code of 570395. A replay of the call will be available until February 29, 2024 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 if international; please reference replay ID number 49161. The call will also be archived on the Company's website.

FOOTNOTES

1 Value-added sales deducts the impact of pass-through metals from net sales

2 EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization

3 Details of the special items can be found in Attachments 4 through 8

ABOUT MATERION

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,500 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the global economy, including inflationary pressures, potential future recessionary conditions and the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns or sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful start-up and completion of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal consignment fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company's stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; the disruptions in operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including outbreaks from infectious diseases and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other hostilities; realization of expected financial benefits expected from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (In thousands except per share amounts) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 421,043 $ 434,578 $ 1,665,187 $ 1,757,109 Cost of sales 341,328 336,159 1,316,145 1,413,229 Gross margin 79,715 98,419 349,042 343,880 Selling, general, and administrative expense 39,858 46,672 157,911 169,338 Research and development expense 6,442 6,881 27,540 28,977 Restructuring expense (income) 630 13 3,824 1,573 Other - net 5,145 5,662 23,323 24,237 Operating profit 27,640 39,191 136,444 119,755 Other non-operating (income) expense-net (569 ) (1,738 ) (2,710 ) (5,250 ) Interest expense - net 8,503 7,580 31,323 21,905 Income before income taxes 19,706 33,349 107,831 103,100 Income tax (benefit) expense 238 4,585 12,129 17,110 Net income $ 19,468 $ 28,764 $ 95,702 $ 85,990 Basic earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.94 $ 1.40 $ 4.64 $ 4.19 Diluted earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.93 $ 1.38 $ 4.58 $ 4.14 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,644 20,537 20,619 20,511 Diluted 20,936 20,790 20,911 20,760

Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,294 $ 13,101 Accounts receivable, net 192,747 215,211 Inventories, net 441,597 423,080 Prepaid and other current assets 61,744 39,056 Total current assets 709,382 690,448 Deferred income taxes 4,908 3,265 Property, plant, and equipment 1,281,622 1,209,205 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (766,939 ) (760,440 ) Property, plant, and equipment-net 514,683 448,765 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 57,645 64,249 Intangible assets 133,571 143,219 Other assets 21,664 22,535 Goodwill 320,873 319,498 Total Assets $ 1,762,726 $ 1,691,979 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 38,597 $ 21,105 Accounts payable 125,663 107,899 Salaries and wages 25,912 35,543 Other liabilities and accrued items 45,773 54,993 Income taxes 5,207 3,928 Unearned revenue 13,843 15,496 Total current liabilities 254,995 238,964 Other long-term liabilities 13,300 12,181 Operating lease liabilities 53,817 59,055 Finance lease liabilities 13,744 13,876 Retirement and post-employment benefits 26,334 20,422 Unearned income 103,983 107,736 Long-term income taxes 3,815 665 Deferred income taxes 20,109 28,214 Long-term debt 387,576 410,876 Shareholders' equity 885,053 799,990 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,762,726 $ 1,691,979

Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 95,702 $ 85,990 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 61,644 53,436 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 1,712 1,734 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 10,092 8,813 Amortization of pension and post-retirement costs (1,318 ) (146 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment 20 14 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (7,005 ) 1,733 Net pension curtailments and settlements 142 (551 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 23,359 (4,377 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory (18,700 ) (63,986 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets (22,663 ) (1,604 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,631 12,860 Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue (17,361 ) 207 Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable 3,771 154 Increase (decrease) in unearned income due to customer prepayments 16,676 21,942 Other - net (8,288 ) (261 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,414 115,958 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (2,971 ) Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (110,550 ) (77,608 ) Payments for mine development (9,326 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 654 850 Net cash used in investing activities (119,222 ) (79,729 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings under credit facilities, net 8,065 230 Repayment of debt (15,415 ) (19,299 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (1,645 ) (2,736 ) Cash dividends paid (10,621 ) (10,160 ) Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (5,234 ) (3,593 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,850 ) (35,558 ) Effects of exchange rate changes (149 ) (2,032 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 193 (1,361 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,101 14,462 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,294 $ 13,101

Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBITDA (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Sales Performance Materials $ 201.1 $ 197.6 $ 755.5 $ 671.5 Electronic Materials 193.9 209.3 805.8 971.9 Precision Optics 26.0 27.7 103.9 113.7 Other - - - - Total $ 421.0 $ 434.6 $ 1,665.2 $ 1,757.1 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Materials $ 15.1 $ 20.0 $ 66.9 $ 82.0 Electronic Materials 116.2 111.5 471.1 559.1 Precision Optics - - 0.1 0.1 Other - 0.1 - 1.5 Total $ 131.3 $ 131.6 $ 538.1 $ 642.7 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Materials $ 186.0 $ 177.6 $ 688.6 $ 589.5 Electronic Materials 77.7 97.8 334.7 412.8 Precision Optics 26.0 27.7 103.8 113.6 Other - (0.1 ) - (1.5 ) Total $ 289.7 $ 303.0 $ 1,127.1 $ 1,114.4 Gross Margin Performance Materials(1) $ 50.5 $ 57.7 $ 216.5 $ 175.1 Electronic Materials(1) 21.5 31.5 100.4 131.5 Precision Optics(1) 7.7 9.2 32.1 37.3 Other - - - - Total(1) $ 79.7 $ 98.4 $ 349.0 $ 343.9 (1) See reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin in Attachment 8 Note: Quarterly information presented within this document and previously disclosed quarterly information may not equal the total computed for the year due to rounding

Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating Profit (Loss) Performance Materials $ 33.0 $ 37.6 $ 143.9 $ 101.4 Electronic Materials 3.8 12.3 28.6 51.3 Precision Optics (0.4 ) 1.1 (2.0 ) 1.9 Other (8.8 ) (11.8 ) (34.1 ) (34.8 ) Total $ 27.6 $ 39.2 $ 136.4 $ 119.8 Non-Operating (Income) Expense Performance Materials $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.6 $ 0.5 Electronic Materials (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) - Precision Optics - (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (1.3 ) Other (0.7 ) (1.2 ) (2.7 ) (4.4 ) Total $ (0.6 ) $ (1.7 ) $ (2.8 ) $ (5.2 ) Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Performance Materials $ 7.6 $ 6.8 $ 31.2 $ 24.3 Electronic Materials 4.3 4.2 17.0 16.5 Precision Optics 2.6 2.7 11.3 10.5 Other 0.6 0.5 2.1 2.1 Total $ 15.1 $ 14.2 $ 61.6 $ 53.4 Segment EBITDA Performance Materials $ 40.4 $ 44.3 $ 174.5 $ 125.2 Electronic Materials 8.2 16.5 45.7 67.8 Precision Optics 2.2 4.4 9.9 13.7 Other (7.5 ) (10.1 ) (29.3 ) (28.3 ) Total $ 43.3 $ 55.1 $ 200.8 $ 178.4 Special Items(2) Performance Materials $ 5.6 $ - $ 6.7 $ 6.8 Electronic Materials 2.8 0.6 7.3 8.2 Precision Optics 1.6 (0.4 ) 2.8 0.3 Other - 0.3 0.1 2.3 Total $ 10.0 $ 0.5 $ 16.9 $ 17.6 Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items Performance Materials $ 46.0 $ 44.3 $ 181.2 $ 132.0 Electronic Materials 11.0 17.1 53.0 76.0 Precision Optics 3.8 4.0 12.7 14.0 Other (7.5 ) (9.8 ) (29.2 ) (26.0 ) Total $ 53.3 $ 55.6 $ 217.7 $ 196.0 The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through market metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales. The Company's pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company's results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company's intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals. (2) See additional details of special items in Attachment 5.

Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales to Value-added Sales, Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 421.0 $ 434.6 $ 1,665.2 $ 1,757.1 Pass-through metal cost 131.3 131.6 538.1 642.7 Value-added sales $ 289.7 $ 303.0 $ 1,127.1 $ 1,114.4 Net income $ 19.5 6.7 % $ 28.8 9.5 % $ 95.7 8.5 % $ 86.0 7.7 % Income tax expense 0.2 0.1 % 4.5 1.5 % 12.2 1.1 % 17.1 1.5 % Interest expense - net 8.5 2.9 % 7.6 2.5 % 31.3 2.8 % 21.9 2.0 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15.1 5.2 % 14.2 4.7 % 61.6 5.5 % 53.4 4.8 % Consolidated EBITDA $ 43.3 14.9 % $ 55.1 18.2 % $ 200.8 17.8 % $ 178.4 16.0 % Special items Restructuring and cost reduction $ 4.2 1.4 % $ - - % $ 11.1 1.0 % $ 1.5 0.1 % Pension settlement 0.2 0.1 % (0.5 ) (0.2 )% 0.2 - % (0.5 ) - % Additional start up resources and scrap 5.6 1.9 % - - % 5.6 0.5 % 4.1 0.4 % Merger and acquisition costs - - % 1.0 0.3 % - - % 12.5 1.1 % Total special items 10.0 3.5 % 0.5 0.2 % 16.9 1.5 % 17.6 1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 53.3 18.4 % $ 55.6 18.3 % $ 217.7 19.3 % $ 196.0 17.6 % In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBITDA), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 6, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as restructuring and cost reductions (which includes costs associated with temporarily idled facilities as a result of decreased demand), additional start up resources and scrap and merger and acquisition costs. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

Attachment 6 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 Diluted EPS December 31, 2022 Diluted EPS December 31, 2023 Diluted EPS December 31, 2022 Diluted EPS Net income and EPS $ 19.5 $ 0.93 $ 28.8 $ 1.38 $ 95.7 $ 4.58 $ 86.0 $ 4.14 Special items Restructuring and cost reduction 4.2 - 11.1 1.5 Additional start up resources and scrap 5.6 - 5.6 4.1 Merger and acquisition costs - 1.0 - 12.5 Pension settlement 0.2 (0.5 ) 0.2 (0.5 ) Provision for income taxes (1) (2.4 ) (0.8 ) (4.4 ) (3.9 ) Total special items 7.6 0.36 (0.3 ) (0.01 ) 12.5 0.60 13.7 0.66 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 27.1 $ 1.29 $ 28.5 $ 1.37 $ 108.2 $ 5.17 $ 99.7 $ 4.80 Acquisition amortization (net of tax) 2.5 0.12 2.4 0.12 9.8 0.47 9.8 0.47 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS excl. amortization $ 29.6 $ 1.41 $ 30.9 $ 1.49 $ 118.0 $ 5.64 $ 109.5 $ 5.27 (1) Provision for income taxes includes the net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (listed above), the impact of certain discrete tax items recorded during the respective periods as well as other adjustments to reflect the use of one overall effective tax rate on adjusted pre-tax income in interim periods.

Attachment 7 Reconciliation of Segment Net sales to Segment Value-added sales and Segment EBITDA to Adjusted Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) Performance Materials Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 201.1 $ 197.6 $ 755.5 $ 671.5 Pass-through metal cost 15.1 20.0 66.9 82.0 Value-added sales $ 186.0 $ 177.6 $ 688.6 $ 589.5 EBITDA $ 40.4 21.7 % $ 44.3 24.9 % $ 174.5 25.3 % $ 125.2 21.2 % Restructuring and cost reduction - - % - - % 1.1 0.2 % - - % Additional start up resources and scrap 5.6 3.0 % - - % 5.6 0.8 % 4.1 0.7 % Merger and acquisition costs - - % - - % - - % 2.7 0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 46.0 24.7 % $ 44.3 24.9 % $ 181.2 26.3 % $ 132.0 22.4 % Electronic Materials Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 193.9 $ 209.3 $ 805.8 $ 971.9 Pass-through metal cost 116.2 111.5 471.1 559.1 Value-added sales $ 77.7 $ 97.8 $ 334.7 $ 412.8 EBITDA $ 8.2 10.6 % $ 16.5 16.9 % $ 45.7 13.7 % $ 67.8 16.4 % Restructuring and cost reduction 2.8 3.6 % - - % 7.3 2.2 % 0.8 0.2 % Merger and acquisition costs - - % 0.6 0.6 % - - % 7.4 1.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.0 14.2 % $ 17.1 17.5 % $ 53.0 15.8 % $ 76.0 18.4 % Precision Optics Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 26.0 $ 27.7 $ 103.9 $ 113.7 Pass-through metal cost - - 0.1 0.1 Value-added sales $ 26.0 $ 27.7 $ 103.8 $ 113.6 EBITDA $ 2.2 8.5 % $ 4.4 15.9 % $ 9.9 9.5 % $ 13.7 12.1 % Restructuring and cost reduction 1.4 5.4 % - - % 2.6 2.5 % 0.6 0.5 % Pension settlement 0.2 0.8 % (0.5 ) (1.8 )% 0.2 0.2 % (0.5 ) (0.4 )% Merger and acquisition costs - - % 0.1 0.4 % - - % 0.2 0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.8 14.7 % $ 4.0 14.4 % $ 12.7 12.2 % $ 14.0 12.3 % Other Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA December 31, 2023 % of VA December 31, 2022 % of VA EBITDA $ (7.5 ) $ (10.1 ) $ (29.3 ) $ (28.3 ) Restructuring and cost reduction - - 0.1 0.1 Merger and acquisition costs - 0.3 - 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7.5 ) $ (9.8 ) $ (29.2 ) $ (26.0 )

Attachment 8 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross Margin Performance Materials $ 50.5 $ 57.7 $ 216.5 $ 175.1 Electronic Materials 21.5 31.5 100.4 131.5 Precision Optics 7.7 9.2 32.1 37.3 Other - - - - Total $ 79.7 $ 98.4 $ 349.0 $ 343.9 Special Items (1) Performance Materials $ 5.6 $ - $ 6.4 $ 6.7 Electronic Materials 1.5 - 3.9 5.0 Precision Optics 1.0 - 1.3 - Other - - - - Total $ 8.1 $ - $ 11.6 $ 11.7 Adjusted Gross Margin Performance Materials $ 56.1 $ 57.7 $ 222.9 $ 181.8 Electronic Materials 23.0 31.5 104.3 136.5 Precision Optics 8.7 9.2 33.4 37.3 Other - - - - Total $ 87.8 $ 98.4 $ 360.6 $ 355.6 (1) Special items impacting gross margin represent restructuring and cost reduction and additional start up resources and scrap in 2023 and merger and acquisition costs in 2022.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media Contact:

Jason Saragian

(216) 383-6893

jason.saragian@materion.com

https://materion.com

Mayfield Hts-g