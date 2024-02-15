Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.



Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenues were $24.3 million and full-year 2023 revenues were $93.2 million;

SECaaS revenues were $3.2 million for Q4 and $10.6 million for FY 2023, up 41.5% and 48.4% year-over-year respectively.

December 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $12.7 million;

Q4 GAAP net loss was $18.3 million and non-GAAP net loss was $16.4 million, including a credit loss provision for 2 specific customers of approximately $9 million; the full year 2023 GAAP net loss was $62.8 million and non-GAAP net loss was $53.3 million, including a credit loss provision of approximately $23 million;

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, management expectations are as follows:

Full-year 2024 non-GAAP operating profit and free cash flow breakeven

Continued double-digit growth of SECaaS revenues and ARR

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "2023 represented a year with significant challenges on multiple fronts. While the macro economic environment and service provider spending remain challenging, we are controlling what we can control. As we announced in prior quarters, we have taken aggressive actions to align our expense footprint with the expected revenue level going ahead. Our goal is to bring the business back to profitability while investing in our long-term growth engine, Security as a Service (SECaaS)."

The Company also announces that Mr. Manuel Echanove is stepping down from the Board to focus on other opportunities.

Q4 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $24.3 million, a decrease of 26.3% compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million (gross margin of 46.8%), a 47.9% decline compared with $21.9 million (gross margin of 66.3%) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.6 million (gross margin of 51.7%), a 43.7% decline compared with $22.4 million (gross margin of 67.7%) in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter gross margin level was negatively impacted by a one-time write-off.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18.3 million, or $0.48 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million, or $0.43 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. A credit loss provision for 2 specific customers of approximately $9 million increased the fourth quarter expenses.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2023 were $93.2 million, a 24.1% decrease compared to $122.7 million in 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2023 was $52.7 million (gross margin of 56.6%), a 36.5% decline compared with $82.9 million (gross margin of 67.5%) in 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2023 was $55.5 million (gross margin of 59.6%), a 34.4% decline compared with $84.7 million (gross margin of 69%) in 2022.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2023 was $62.8 million, or $1.66 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $32.0 million, or $0.87 per basic share, in 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2023 was $53.3 million, or $1.41 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $23.2 million, or $0.63 per basic share, in 2022. A credit loss provision of approximately $23 million increased the 2023 expenses.

Cash, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of December 31, 2023, totaled $54.9 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results today, February 15, 2024, at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding one-time items, and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of Dec. 2023 and multiplied by 12).

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31,

2023

2022



2023

2022

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

















Revenues $ 24,342

$ 33,029



$ 93,150

$ 122,737 Cost of revenues 12,941

11,134



40,464

39,831 Gross profit 11,401

21,895



52,686

82,906

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 7,942

12,371



39,115

49,800 Sales and marketing 12,057

12,881



43,850

49,393 General and administrative 10,316

3,703



34,656

15,982 Total operating expenses 30,315

28,955



117,621

115,175 Operating loss (18,914)

(7,060)



(64,935)

(32,269) Financial and other income, net 661

796



3,215

2,134 Loss before income tax expenses (18,253)

(6,264)



(61,720)

(30,135)

















Tax expenses 96

474



1,084

1,895 Net Loss (18,349)

(6,738)



(62,804)

(32,030)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.48)

$ (0.18)



$ (1.66)

$ (0.87)

















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.48)

$ (0.18)



$ (1.66)

$ (0.87)



































Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 38,293,808

37,325,971



37,911,214

36,975,424



































Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 38,293,808

37,325,971



37,911,214

36,975,424





















TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















GAAP cost of revenues $ 12,941

$ 11,134

$ 40,464

$ 39,831 Share-based compensation (1) (162)

(323)

(1,219)

(1,133) Amortization of intangible assets (2)** (1,024)

(157)

(1,606)

(613) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 11,755

$ 10,654

$ 37,639

$ 38,085

















GAAP gross profit $ 11,401

$ 21,895

$ 52,686

$ 82,906 Gross profit adjustments 1,186

480

2,825

1,746 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 12,587

$ 22,375

$ 55,511

$ 84,652

















GAAP operating expenses $ 30,315

$ 28,955

$ 117,621

$ 115,175 Share-based compensation (1) (1,449)

(1,966)

(7,626)

(8,032) Amortization of intangible assets (2)** -

-

-

- Income related to M&A activities (3) 699

274

699

274 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) -

325

-

325 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 29,565

$ 27,588

$ 110,694

$ 107,742

















GAAP financial and other income $ 661

$ 796

$ 3,215

$ 2,134 Exchange rate differences* (50)

(85)

(378)

(442) Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

4

43

4 Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 611

$ 715

$ 2,880

$ 1,696

















GAAP taxes on income $ 96

$ 474

$ 1,084

$ 1,895 Changes in tax related items (25)

(25)

(100)

(100) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 71

$ 449

$ 984

$ 1,795

















GAAP Net Loss $ (18,349)

$ (6,738)

$ (62,804)

$ (32,030) Share-based compensation (1) 1,611

2,289

8,845

9,165 Amortization of intangible assets (2)** 1,024

157

1,606

613 Income related to M&A activities (3) (699)

(270)

(656)

(270) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) -

(325)

-

(325) Exchange rate differences* (50)

(85)

(378)

(442) Changes in tax related items

25

25

100

100 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (16,438)

$ (4,947)

$ (53,287)

$ (23,189)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.48)

$ (0.18)

$ (1.66)

$ (0.87) Share-based compensation 0.04

0.06

0.23

0.25 Amortization of intangible assets** 0.03

0.01

0.05

0.02 Income related to M&A activities (0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01) Changes in taxes and headcount related items

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01) Exchange rate differences* (0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.43)

$ (0.13)

$ (1.41)

$ (0.63)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,293,808

37,325,971

37,911,214

36,975,424



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,293,808

37,325,971

37,911,214

36,975,424

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and







liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.













** While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired







companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.











TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 162

$ 323

$ 1,219

$ 1,133

Research and development costs, net 597

775

3,010

3,168

Sales and marketing 473

684

2,651

2,943

General and administrative 379

507

1,965

1,921



$ 1,611

$ 2,289

$ 8,845

$ 9,165

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 1,024

$ 157

$ 1,606

$ 613



$ 1,024

$ 157

$ 1,606

$ 613

















(3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities















General and administrative $ (699)

$ -

$ (699)

$ -

Research and development costs, net -

(274)

-

(274)

Finanacial expensees (income) -

4

43

4



$ (699)

$ (270)

$ (656)

$ (270)

















(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items















Sales and marketing $ -

$ (325)

$ -

$ (325)



$ -

$ (325)

$ -

$ (325)



















TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,192

$ 12,295 Short-term bank deposits

10,000

68,765 Restricted deposits

1,728

1,050 Available-for-sale marketable securities

28,853

4,293 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of

$25,253 and $2,908 on December 31, 2023 and December

31, 2022, respectively)

14,828

44,167 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,422

7,985 Inventories

11,874

13,262 Total current assets

89,897

151,817









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Restricted deposit

158

- Severance pay fund

395

371 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,057

5,387 Trade receivables, net

-

4,934 Other assets

562

864 Total long-term assets

4,172

11,556









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

11,189

14,236 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

32,748

35,344









Total assets

$ 138,006

$ 212,953









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 969

$ 11,661 Deferred revenues

14,892

20,825 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,453

2,542 Other payables and accrued expenses

21,937

25,573 Total current liabilities

39,251

60,601









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

7,437

7,285 Long-term operating lease liabilities

702

2,579 Accrued severance pay

1,080

940 Convertible debt

39,773

39,575 Total long-term liabilities

48,992

50,379









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

49,763

101,973









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 138,006

$ 212,953





















TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (18,349)

$ (6,738)

$ (62,804)

$ (32,030) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 1,638

2,287

5,536

6,406 Stock-based compensation 1,611

2,288

8,845

9,165 Amortization of intangible assets 1,766

241

2,596

946 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 37

57

116

92 Decrease in other assets 636

196

302

775 Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities (305)

(13)

(712)

71 Changes in operating leases, net (164)

979

(636)

(5) Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 9,784

(7,189)

34,273

(11,629) Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses (698)

(338)

476

(55) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 2,165

(586)

1,388

(2,170) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (2,857)

5,608

(10,692)

7,721 Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 1,115

1,873

(4,130)

(385) Decrease in deferred revenues (2,806)

(6,815)

(5,781)

(9,970) Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 1,200

(1,586)

1,289

(1,668) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 50

50

198

171 Net cash used in operating activities (5,177)

(9,686)

(29,736)

(32,565)















Cash flows from investing activities:





























Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit (804)

50

(836)

430 Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 3,600

15,350

58,765

(7,830) Purchase of property and equipment (621)

(1,507)

(2,489)

(5,642) Acquisitions, net of Cash acquired, and other -

(500)

-

(500) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities (12,064)

-

(46,742)

- Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 7,750

-

22,935

7,030 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,139)

13,393

31,633

(6,512)















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from exercise of stock options (1)

1

-

251 Issuance of convertible debt -

-

-

39,404 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1)

1

-

39,655































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,317)

3,708

1,897

578 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 21,509

8,587

12,295

11,717















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 14,192

$ 12,295

$ 14,192

$ 12,295

































Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-

customers out of revenues and number of shares





















Q4-2023

FY 2023

FY 2022

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

3.8 16 % 16.6 18 % 21.8 18 %

EMEA

14.4 59 % 56.1 60 % 71.2 58 %

Asia Pacific

6.1 25 % 20.5 22 % 29.7 24 %





24.3 100 % 93.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

















Revenue breakdown by type













Products

10.7 44 % 37.6 40 % 61.1 50 %

Professional Services 1.1 5 % 6.1 7 % 11.6 9 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 3.2 13 % 10.6 11 % 7.2 6 %

Support & Maintenance 9.3 38 % 38.9 42 % 42.8 35 %





24.3 100 % 93.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

19.7 81 % 75.1 81 % 98.3 80 %

Enterprise

4.6 19 % 18.1 19 % 24.4 20 %





24.3 100 % 93.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

















Security revenues





21.7

28.5



















Backlog (end of period)





58.8

87.7



















% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 63 %

47 %

44 %



















Total number of full time employees 559

559

749

(end of period)































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in

millions) 38.3

37.9

37.0































Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted

shares (in millions) 40.5

40.3

39.5







SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

Q4-2023: 3.2 Q3-2023: 2.8







Q2-2023: 2.4







Q1-2023: 2.3







Q4-2022: 2.2









SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

Dec. 2023: 12.7







Dec. 2022: 9.2







Dec. 2021: 5.2







Dec. 2020: 2.7









*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12

