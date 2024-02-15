John Deere Company: Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1.751 Billion

- Strong quarterly operating margins from equipment operations demonstrate structural improvement near mid-cycle volumes.
- Fleet replenishment moderating as agricultural fundamentals normalize.
- Full-year net income now forecasted to be $7.50 to $7.75 billion.
MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.751 billion for the first quarter ended January 28, 2024, or $6.23 per share, compared with net income of $1.959 billion, or $6.55 per share, for the quarter ended January 29, 2023.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4 percent, to $12.185 billion, in the most recent quarter. Net sales were $10.486 billion for the quarter, compared with $11.402 billion in 2023.
"Deere's first-quarter performance underscores the effectiveness of our Smart Industrial operating model and the dedication of our workforce, enabling improved performance across economic cycles that surpasses historical benchmarks," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Moreover, we remain committed to empowering our customers to improve their productivity and sustainability through ongoing investment in the next generation of solutions, as evidenced by our partnership on satellite communications to expand rural connectivity announced this quarter."
Company Outlook & Summary
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be in a range of $7.50 billion to $7.75 billion.
"Moving forward, we expect fleet replenishment to moderate as agricultural fundamentals normalize from record levels in 2022 and 2023," May said. "Regardless of where we are in the cycle, demand is accelerating for products and solutions that empower our customers to do more with less, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."
Deere & Company
First Quarter
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
12,185
$
12,652
-4 %
Net income
$
1,751
$
1,959
-11 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
6.23
$
6.55
Production & Precision Agriculture
First Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
4,849
$
5,198
-7 %
Operating profit
$
1,045
$
1,208
-13 %
Operating margin
21.6 %
23.2 %
Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher SA&G and R&D expenses, partially offset by price realization.
Small Agriculture & Turf
First Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
2,425
$
3,001
-19 %
Operating profit
$
326
$
447
-27 %
Operating margin
13.4 %
14.9 %
Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher SA&G and R&D expenses. These items were partially offset by price realization and lower production costs.
Construction & Forestry
First Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
3,212
$
3,203
Operating profit
$
566
$
625
-9 %
Operating margin
17.6 %
19.5 %
Construction and forestry sales were flat for the quarter, with positive price realization offset by lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher production costs, lower shipment volumes, the unfavorable effects of currency translation, and higher SA&G and R&D expenses. These items were partially offset by price realization and a favorable sales mix.
Financial Services
First Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net income
$
207
$
185
12 %
Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Down 10 to 15%
Small Ag & Turf
Down 5 to 10%
Europe
Down 10 to 15%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Down ~ 10%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Flat to Down 5%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat
Global Forestry
Down ~ 10%
Global Roadbuilding
Flat
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Down ~ 20%
~ Flat
+1.5 %
Small Ag & Turf
Down 10 to 15%
~ Flat
+1.5 %
Construction & Forestry
Down 5 to 10%
~ Flat
+1.5 %
Financial Services
Net Income
~$ 770
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be approximately $770 million. Results are expected to be higher than fiscal year 2023 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:
- changes and compliance with U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, economic sanctions, data privacy, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
- political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas;
- adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
- worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy;
- the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
- the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
- accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
- the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;
- changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
- the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
- dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
- changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
- governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;
- higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
- availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
- delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
- our equipment fails to perform as expected, which could result in warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations;
- the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
- security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;
- loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
- legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify legislation;
- investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
- events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
- world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
- housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.
Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
January 28
January 29
%
2024
2023
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
4,849
$
5,198
-7
Small ag & turf net sales
2,425
3,001
-19
Construction & forestry net sales
3,212
3,203
Financial services revenues
1,376
1,040
+32
Other revenues
323
210
+54
Total net sales and revenues
$
12,185
$
12,652
-4
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,045
$
1,208
-13
Small ag & turf
326
447
-27
Construction & forestry
566
625
-9
Financial services
257
238
+8
Total operating profit
2,194
2,518
-13
Reconciling items **
26
(22)
Income taxes
(469)
(537)
-13
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,751
$
1,959
-11
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
10,486
$
11,402
Finance and interest income
1,360
994
Other income
339
256
Total
12,185
12,652
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
7,200
7,934
Research and development expenses
533
495
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,066
952
Interest expense
802
479
Other operating expenses
369
299
Total
9,970
10,159
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
2,215
2,493
Provision for income taxes
469
537
Income of Consolidated Group
1,746
1,956
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
2
1
Net Income
1,748
1,957
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(2)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,751
$
1,959
Per Share Data
Basic
$
6.25
$
6.58
Diluted
6.23
6.55
Dividends declared
1.47
1.20
Dividends paid
1.35
1.13
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
279.9
297.6
Diluted
281.1
299.1
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
January 28
October 29
January 29
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,137
$
7,458
$
3,976
Marketable securities
1,136
946
852
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
7,795
7,739
7,609
Financing receivables - net
43,708
43,673
36,882
Financing receivables securitized - net
6,400
7,335
5,089
Other receivables
2,017
2,623
1,992
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,751
6,917
6,502
Inventories
8,937
8,160
10,056
Property and equipment - net
6,914
6,879
6,212
Goodwill
3,966
3,900
3,891
Other intangible assets - net
1,112
1,133
1,255
Retirement benefits
3,087
3,007
3,793
Deferred income taxes
1,833
1,814
914
Other assets
2,578
2,503
2,597
Total Assets
$
101,371
$
104,087
$
91,620
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
17,117
$
17,939
$
14,129
Short-term securitization borrowings
6,116
6,995
4,864
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
13,361
16,130
13,108
Deferred income taxes
550
520
519
Long-term borrowings
39,933
38,477
35,071
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,115
2,140
2,493
Total liabilities
79,192
82,201
70,184
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
100
97
100
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
22,075
21,785
21,332
Noncontrolling interests
4
4
4
Total stockholders' equity
22,079
21,789
21,336
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
101,371
$
104,087
$
91,620
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,748
$
1,957
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
31
(130)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
520
494
Share-based compensation expense
46
23
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
27
(56)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(277)
(1,015)
Inventories
(723)
(1,279)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,327)
(1,577)
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
183
199
Retirement benefits
(129)
(48)
Other
(7)
186
Net cash used for operating activities
(908)
(1,246)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
7,752
7,198
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
506
497
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(6,447)
(6,322)
Purchases of property and equipment
(362)
(315)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(454)
(497)
Collateral on derivatives - net
310
345
Other
(88)
(146)
Net cash provided by investing activities
1,217
760
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
(2,951)
697
Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)
5,287
2,505
Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
(3,237)
(1,925)
Repurchases of common stock
(1,328)
(1,257)
Dividends paid
(386)
(341)
Other
(30)
(18)
Net cash used for financing activities
(2,645)
(339)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
16
62
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(2,320)
(763)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
7,620
4,941
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
5,300
$
4,178
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
(1)
The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 2 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
10,486
$
11,402
$
10,486
$
11,402
Finance and interest income
157
114
$
1,433
$
1,067
$
(230)
$
(187)
1,360
994
1
Other income
289
234
119
177
(69)
(155)
339
256
2, 3
Total
10,932
11,750
1,552
1,244
(299)
(342)
12,185
12,652
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
7,207
7,940
(7)
(6)
7,200
7,934
4
Research and development expenses
533
495
533
495
Selling, administrative and general expenses
876
783
192
172
(2)
(3)
1,066
952
4
Interest expense
108
101
762
442
(68)
(64)
802
479
1
Interest compensation to Financial Services
162
123
(162)
(123)
1
Other operating expenses
90
53
339
392
(60)
(146)
369
299
3, 5
Total
8,976
9,495
1,293
1,006
(299)
(342)
9,970
10,159
Income before Income Taxes
1,956
2,255
259
238
2,215
2,493
Provision for income taxes
416
483
53
54
469
537
Income after Income Taxes
1,540
1,772
206
184
1,746
1,956
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
1
1
2
1
Net Income
1,541
1,772
207
185
1,748
1,957
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(2)
(3)
(2)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,544
$
1,774
$
207
$
185
$
1,751
$
1,959
1
Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.
4
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Jan 28
Oct 29
Jan 29
Jan 28
Oct 29
Jan 29
Jan 28
Oct 29
Jan 29
Jan 28
Oct 29
Jan 29
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,467
$
5,720
$
2,665
$
1,670
$
1,738
$
1,311
$
5,137
$
7,458
$
3,976
Marketable securities
147
104
18
989
842
834
1,136
946
852
Receivables from Financial Services
4,296
4,516
5,348
$
(4,296)
$
(4,516)
$
(5,348)
6
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,093
1,320
1,342
9,167
8,687
7,827
(2,465)
(2,268)
(1,560)
7,795
7,739
7,609
7
Financing receivables - net
72
64
51
43,636
43,609
36,831
43,708
43,673
36,882
Financing receivables securitized - net
6,400
7,335
5,089
6,400
7,335
5,089
Other receivables
1,515
1,813
1,583
559
869
489
(57)
(59)
(80)
2,017
2,623
1,992
7
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,751
6,917
6,502
6,751
6,917
6,502
Inventories
8,937
8,160
10,056
8,937
8,160
10,056
Property and equipment - net
6,879
6,843
6,178
35
36
34
6,914
6,879
6,212
Goodwill
3,966
3,900
3,891
3,966
3,900
3,891
Other intangible assets - net
1,112
1,133
1,255
1,112
1,133
1,255
Retirement benefits
3,013
2,936
3,728
75
72
67
(1)
(1)
(2)
3,087
3,007
3,793
8
Deferred income taxes
2,133
2,133
1,015
72
68
53
(372)
(387)
(154)
1,833
1,814
914
9
Other assets
2,058
1,948
1,936
546
559
684
(26)
(4)
(23)
2,578
2,503
2,597
Total Assets
$
38,688
$
40,590
$
39,066
$
69,900
$
70,732
$
59,721
$
(7,217)
$
(7,235)
$
(7,167)
$
101,371
$
104,087
$
91,620
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
1,203
$
1,230
$
969
$
15,914
$
16,709
$
13,160
$
17,117
$
17,939
$
14,129
Short-term securitization borrowings
6,116
6,995
4,864
6,116
6,995
4,864
Payables to Equipment Operations
4,296
4,516
5,348
$
(4,296)
$
(4,516)
$
(5,348)
6
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
12,677
14,862
11,819
3,232
3,599
2,952
(2,548)
(2,331)
(1,663)
13,361
16,130
13,108
7
Deferred income taxes
478
452
404
444
455
269
(372)
(387)
(154)
550
520
519
9
Long-term borrowings
7,270
7,210
8,155
32,663
31,267
26,916
39,933
38,477
35,071
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,006
2,032
2,384
110
109
111
(1)
(1)
(2)
2,115
2,140
2,493
8
Total liabilities
23,634
25,786
23,731
62,775
63,650
53,620
(7,217)
(7,235)
(7,167)
79,192
82,201
70,184
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
100
97
100
100
97
100
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
22,075
21,785
21,332
7,125
7,082
6,101
(7,125)
(7,082)
(6,101)
22,075
21,785
21,332
10
Noncontrolling interests
4
4
4
4
4
4
Financial Services' equity
(7,125)
(7,082)
(6,101)
7,125
7,082
6,101
10
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
14,954
14,707
15,235
7,125
7,082
6,101
22,079
21,789
21,336
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
38,688
$
40,590
$
39,066
$
69,900
$
70,732
$
59,721
$
(7,217)
$
(7,235)
$
(7,167)
$
101,371
$
104,087
$
91,620
6
Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
7
Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
8
Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
9
Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
10
Elimination of Financial Services' equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,541
$
1,772
$
207
$
185
$
1,748
$
1,957
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
(2)
1
33
(131)
31
(130)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
302
279
254
252
$
(36)
$
(37)
520
494
11
Share-based compensation expense
46
23
46
23
12
Distributed earnings of Financial Services
233
3
(233)
(3)
13
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
48
(39)
(21)
(17)
27
(56)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
209
(23)
(486)
(992)
(277)
(1,015)
14, 16
Inventories
(687)
(1,254)
(36)
(25)
(723)
(1,279)
15
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,155)
(1,458)
25
145
(197)
(264)
(2,327)
(1,577)
16
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
165
192
18
7
183
199
Retirement benefits
(127)
(49)
(2)
1
(129)
(48)
Other
(46)
17
61
163
(22)
6
(7)
186
11, 12, 15
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(519)
(559)
575
605
(964)
(1,292)
(908)
(1,246)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
8,007
7,495
(255)
(297)
7,752
7,198
14
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
506
497
506
497
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(6,513)
(6,375)
66
53
(6,447)
(6,322)
14
Purchases of property and equipment
(362)
(315)
(362)
(315)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(503)
(531)
49
34
(454)
(497)
15
Decrease in investment in Financial Services
10
(10)
17
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(871)
(1,499)
871
1,499
14
Collateral on derivatives - net
310
345
310
345
Other
10
(9)
(98)
(137)
(88)
(146)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(342)
(324)
838
(205)
721
1,289
1,217
760
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
78
(136)
(3,029)
833
(2,951)
697
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
288
1,469
(288)
(1,469)
Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)
11
1
5,276
2,504
5,287
2,505
Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
(40)
(3,197)
(1,925)
(3,237)
(1,925)
Repurchases of common stock
(1,328)
(1,257)
(1,328)
(1,257)
Capital investment from Equipment Operations
(10)
10
17
Dividends paid
(386)
(341)
(233)
(3)
233
3
(386)
(341)
13
Other
(22)
(6)
(8)
(12)
(30)
(18)
Net cash used for financing activities
(1,399)
(270)
(1,489)
(72)
243
3
(2,645)
(339)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
11
48
5
14
16
62
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(2,249)
(1,105)
(71)
342
(2,320)
(763)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
5,755
3,781
1,865
1,160
7,620
4,941
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
3,506
$
2,676
$
1,794
$
1,502
$
5,300
$
4,178
11
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
12
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
13
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.
14
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
15
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
16
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
17
Elimination of change in investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.
SOURCE John Deere Company