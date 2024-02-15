While distributed solar and storage are advancing quickly in Puerto Rico, utility-scale solar and storage procurements ordered by regulators in 2020 have made little progress.From pv magazine USA Puerto Rico's 1.6 GWh of residential-sited batteries represents the "largest untapped virtual power plant" in the world, said Javier Rúa-Jovet, chief policy officer at the Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico (SESA-PR). Puerto Rico has also reached 680 MW of distributed-generation solar capacity, according to a US Department of Energy study - triple the amount of two years ago. Rúa-Jovet ...

