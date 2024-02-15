Lightspeed Commerce Inc.: Lightspeed Announces the Return of Dax Dasilva as CEO

Lightspeed Founder Reappointed to CEO Role, Replacing JP Chauvet

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) announced today the reappointment of Founder Dax Dasilva as interim CEO. Dasilva most recently served as Lightspeed's Executive Chair, and previous to this, served as the Company's CEO from its inception in 2005 until February 2022. This appointment by Lightspeed's Board, effective immediately, comes as JP Chauvet is stepping down. "I thank JP for his contributions, service and leadership at Lightspeed over the past eleven years," said Dasilva.

"I founded this company, and am delighted to be named interim CEO to lead this next stage of profitable growth," Dasilva continued. "The achievements of our last quarter serve as a testament to our potential, and we must continue to build upon this momentum. My vision is clear: cultivate a business model that fosters growth, prioritizes profitability and unlocks operational efficiencies to deliver ongoing value to our shareholders."

Dasilva rejoins Lightspeed in the interim CEO role after the Company announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results last Thursday, February 8, 2024. Results for the quarter included total revenue of $239.7 million, which grew 27% year-over-year, and improved Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA1 ($40.2) million and $3.6 million respectively, surpassing previously established outlooks.

"On behalf of the Board, we welcome back Dax Dasilva as Lightspeed's interim CEO," said Patrick Pichette, Lead Independent Director of the Board. "His exceptional track record as the founder of this company speaks volumes about his visionary leadership and dedication to success over the years. Under his guidance, we have witnessed remarkable growth and innovation, propelling Lightspeed to the category leader it is today. I am confident that he will continue to steer Lightspeed towards new heights of success."

__________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA presented in Lightspeed's financial statements is net loss. The information contained under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios" in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, is incorporated by reference herein.

Along with Dasilva's appointment as interim CEO, Lightspeed announced several changes to the leadership team and the Board. John Shapiro, SVP of Retail Technology has been promoted to Chief Product and Technology Officer, replacing Ryan Tabone who will be departing the Company in April 2024. In addition, Patrick Pichette, currently the company's Lead Independent Director, will move into the role of interim Chair of the Board. These leadership changes are a reflection of the Company's ongoing succession planning.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

