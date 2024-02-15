Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps.

The initial suite includes 12 GPT's:

GPT 2D image search engine for 3D models that delivers 3D meshes based on 2D images

that delivers 3D meshes based on 2D images GPT text based 3D search engine that takes text prompts to provide a 3D mesh based on description.

that takes text prompts to provide a 3D mesh based on description. GPT that identifies complexity of a model and estimates cost of making a 3D model based on 2D image.

and estimates cost of making a 3D model based on 2D image. GPT 3D model analyzer: classifying model categories , generating textual metadata from 3D models

, generating textual metadata from 3D models GPT that automatically aligns 2D floor maps with 3D scans/point clouds

with 3D scans/point clouds GPT that detects walls/floors in a 2D image in our proprietary Decorator tool. This allows changing the color of your room's walls/floors

in our proprietary Decorator tool. This allows changing the color of your room's walls/floors GPT that can read a selected portion of a 3D rendering and erase it (Magic Eraser)

and erase it (Magic Eraser) GPT Generating textures and PBR materials from text prompts

GPT Generating PBR maps from texture/color images

GPT Texture expansion : expanding a small patch of structured textures into larger, high-resolution textures

: expanding a small patch of structured textures into larger, high-resolution textures GPT Texture generation form patches : Generating a texture from a small patch for unstructured textures (woods, marbles, etc)

: Generating a texture from a small patch for unstructured textures (woods, marbles, etc) GPT Generative Rendering: Generating alternative renderings/photos from textured and untextured 3D models using text prompts - a tool for ideating alternative designs -

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai commented, "The age of AI is upon us and we are fully committed to utilizing this transformative technology to advance our business productivity and licensing revenue. Today's launch is only possible due to the years of in-house development of our AI technology, which sits on top of years of the hard work in creating all the data sets that we have produced for some of the largest brands on the planet." He continued, "We are now focused on monetizing this data by using AI algos to create GPT's, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. ChatGPT is an AI-powered conversational agent that utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning techniques to engage in human-like conversations. Nextech3D.ai GPT acts like a co-pilot assisting a 3D artist with our accumulated expertise. We are extremely excited to be part of the AI transformation and by the success of our own GPT's which we use in house on a daily basis, as we now launch these twelve and develop more valuable GPT's in 2024."

Hareesh Achi, Head of Product Operations at Nextech3D.ai commented, "I am thrilled about the exciting developments taking place at Nextech, where we are harnessing the power of our advanced AI technology stack to create innovative 3D GPT tools that significantly enhance productivity and make it easy to create 3D environments that complement the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality marketplaces. In addition to this, we are dedicated to sharing our extensive 3D expertise with both clients and partners alike. It brings me great joy to anticipate the diverse array of 3D creators who will be able to leverage our cutting-edge technology, empowering them to craft extraordinary 3D experiences. This is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of technology and 3D design with AI and GPT tools."

Hareesh Achi has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade, and has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. Mr. Achi most recently led Meta's Reality Labs product data operations, where he led the expansion of scaled operations for Meta's Reality Labs product portfolio. Prior to that, Hareesh held a pivotal role at Microsoft, overseeing the multi-billion dollar Bing Ads operations.

Nextech3D.ai is focused on creating a co-pilot that is 3D centric, using its accumulated 3D expertise and technology which the Company has been developing over the past 5 years as a 3D model supplier for Amazon, Kohls, P&G, Miele, and others.

The suite will offer a series of generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs) the Company has developed, similar to OpenAI. The recent announcement by OpenAI of enabling users to create custom GPTs without any coding requirement has sparked a wave of creativity in various sectors. Similar to OpenAI Nextech3D.ai is creating 3D GPT's itself, which it plans to license to others.

The Company plans to monetize its suite of GPT's by licensing it to the public for general use through a paid subscription, or on a per use basis to use a specific GPT depending on the individual users needs. This has significant revenue potential for the Company as its GPT's can perform a variety of different tasks for various use-cases including 3D modeling, 3D model texturing, AI texture generation, digital floor mapping, 3D decorating, resolution expansion and much more. These GPT's can serve countless functions and job roles including architects, interior designers, 3D modelers, product designing and prototyping, product variations, event organizers, trade show floor plans, and more.

About GPT's

GPT's are engineered to be user-friendly, facilitating their creation without the necessity of programming skills. They can be customized for personal use, exclusive corporate application, or for public utility.

The creation process is intuitive, involving simple conversational commands to impart instructions and knowledge, as well as to select functionalities such as web searching, image generation, or data analysis.

The Company plans to build many of these GPTs that enable users to have 3D expertise at their fingertips turning everyone into a 3D expert. The goal of these is to:

Reduce the learning curve and enable easier creation of 3D models.

Provide 3D Expertise at your fingertips for every user who aspires to build and texture 3D models.

Improve productivity, increase quality and drive revenue growth.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

