Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce the one-year renewal of a service contract through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Korea. The contract, valued at approximately $850K CAD, involves the provision of IT services to key clients in the services, finance, and public sectors. The contract renewal is a continuation of Datametrex's established client relationships and reflects the company's commitment to reliable service delivery in diverse industries.

Reflecting on this landmark achievement, Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "The renewal of this contract is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to our clients and our ability to adapt to their evolving needs. It's an important step in our journey towards sustained growth and reinforces our position in the industry."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

