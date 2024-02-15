Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
15.02.24
14:33 Uhr
62,22 Euro
-0,96
-1,52 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,2062,8214:53
62,2062,8214:53
PR Newswire
15.02.2024 | 13:30
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter earnings of $855 million, or 78 cents per share, in 2023 compared with a loss of $87 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Southern Company also reported full-year 2023 earnings of $4.0 billion, or $3.64 per share, compared with $3.5 billion, or $3.28 per share, in 2022.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $700 million, or 64 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $285 million, or 26 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full-year 2023, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $4.0 billion, or $3.65 per share, compared with $3.9 billion, or $3.60 per share, for 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended
December


Year-to-Date December

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)


2023

2022


2023

2022

Net Income - As Reported


$855

$(87)


$3,976

$3,524

Less:







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction


222

(205)


51

(199)

Tax Impact


(56)

52


(13)

51

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts


1

(134)


(1)

(115)

Tax Impact


32

34


33

32

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt


-

-


(5)

-

Tax Impact


-

-


1

-

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments


(58)

-


(96)

-

Tax Impact


14

-


24

-

Impairments


-

(119)


-

(119)

Tax Impact


-

-


-

-

Net Income - Excluding Items


$700

$285


$3,982

$3,874

Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)


1,092

1,090


1,092

1,075

Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items


$0.64

$0.26


$3.65

$3.60

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the full year 2023, as compared with 2022, were higher utility revenues, lower non-fuel operations and maintenance costs and income taxes, partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization and interest expense, and milder than normal weather at the company's regulated electric utilities.

Fourth-quarter 2023 operating revenues were $6.0 billion, compared with $7.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.2 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2023 were $25.3 billion, compared with $29.3 billion in 2022, a decrease of 13.8 percent. These decreases were primarily due to lower fuel costs in 2023.

"Last year was an exceptional year for Southern Company," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "In 2023, we once again demonstrated that we can accomplish extraordinary things. In addition to delivering strong financial results in the face of unprecedented headwinds, we completed Plant Vogtle Unit 3 - the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the United States in over three decades."

Southern Company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)










Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date December

Net Income (Loss)-As Reported (See Notes)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ 785


$ 62


$ 3,637


$ 3,318

Southern Power

69


89


357


354

Southern Company Gas

140


56


615


572

Total

994


207


4,609


4,244

Parent Company and Other

(139)


(294)


(633)


(720)

Net Income (Loss)-As Reported

$ 855


$ (87)


$ 3,976


$ 3,524









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share1

$ 0.78


$ (0.08)


$ 3.64


$ 3.28

Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,092


1,090


1,092


1,075

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)





1,091


1,089









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date December

Net Income-Excluding Items (See Notes)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net Income (Loss)-As Reported

$ 855


$ (87)


$ 3,976


$ 3,524

Less:








Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

222


(205)


51


(199)

Tax Impact

(56)


52


(13)


51

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3

1


(134)


(1)


(115)

Tax Impact

32


34


33


32

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4

-


-


(5)


-

Tax Impact

-


-


1


-

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments5

(58)


-


(96)


-

Tax Impact

14


-


24


-

Impairments6

-


(119)


-


(119)

Tax Impact

-


-


-


-

Net Income-Excluding Items

$ 700


$ 285


$ 3,982


$ 3,874









Basic Earnings Per Share-Excluding Items

$ 0.64


$ 0.26


$ 3.65


$ 3.60

- See Notes on the following page

Southern Company
Financial Highlights

Notes

  1. Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $0.78 and $3.62 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  2. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  3. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  6. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS














Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date December


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Earnings (Loss) Per Share-












As Reported1 (See Notes)

$ 0.78


$(0.08)


$ 0.86


$ 3.64


$ 3.28


$ 0.36













Significant Factors:












Traditional Electric Operating Companies





$ 0.66






$ 0.30

Southern Power





(0.02)






-

Southern Company Gas





0.08






0.04

Parent Company and Other





0.14






0.08

Increase in Shares





-






(0.06)

Total-As Reported





$ 0.86






$ 0.36














Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date December

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Earnings Per Share-












Excluding Items (See Notes)

$ 0.64


$ 0.26


$ 0.38


$ 3.65


$ 3.60


$ 0.05













Total-As Reported





$ 0.86






$ 0.36

Less:












Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2





0.29






0.17

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3





0.12






0.10

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4





-






-

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments5





(0.04)






(0.07)

Impairments6





0.11






0.11

Total-Excluding Items





$ 0.38






$ 0.05

- See Notes on the following page

Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes

  1. Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $0.78 and $3.62 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  2. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  3. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  6. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis






Description

Three Months Ended
December 2023 vs.
2022


Year-To-Date December
2023 vs. 2022





Retail Sales


(2)¢





Retail Revenue Impacts

26


30





Weather

(2)


(16)





Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

1


10





Non-Fuel O&M(*)

20


35





Depreciation and Amortization

(15)


(59)





Interest Expense and Other

(2)


(10)





Income Taxes

9


25





Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

37¢


13¢





Southern Power

(2)


-





Southern Company Gas

3


2





Parent Company and Other

-


(4)





Increase in Shares

-


(6)





Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

38¢






Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

29


17





Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

12


10





Loss on Extinguishment of Debt3

-


-





Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other
Capital Investments4

(4)


(7)





Impairments5

11


11





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

86¢


36¢

(*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income




- See additional Notes on the following page




Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes

  1. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  2. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  3. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)














Three Months Ended December


Year-To-Date December


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Retail Electric Revenues-












Fuel

$ 1,018


$ 1,460


$ (442)


$ 4,430


$ 6,402


$ (1,972)

Non-Fuel

2,728


2,374


354


11,913


11,795


118

Wholesale Electric Revenues

537


843


(306)


2,467


3,641


(1,174)

Other Electric Revenues

190


193


(3)


792


747


45

Natural Gas Revenues

1,285


1,964


(679)


4,702


5,962


(1,260)

Other Revenues

287


213


74


949


732


217

Total Operating Revenues

6,045


7,047


(1,002)


25,253


29,279


(4,026)

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,192


1,894


(702)


5,248


8,428


(3,180)

Cost of Natural Gas

445


1,164


(719)


1,644


3,004


(1,360)

Cost of Other Sales

179


121


58


560


396


164

Non-Fuel O&M

1,741


2,005


(264)


6,093


6,573


(480)

Depreciation and Amortization

1,160


935


225


4,525


3,663


862

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

349


338


11


1,425


1,411


14

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

(228)


201


(429)


(68)


183


(251)

Impairment Charges

-


251


(251)


-


251


(251)

Total Operating Expenses

4,838


6,909


(2,071)


19,427


23,909


(4,482)

Operating Income

1,207


138


1,069


5,826


5,370


456

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

68


61


7


268


224


44

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

34


42


(8)


144


151


(7)

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

634


561


73


2,446


2,022


424

Other Income (Expense), net

125


86


39


553


500


53

Income Taxes (Benefit)

4


(96)


100


496


795


(299)

Net Income (Loss)

796


(138)


934


3,849


3,428


421

Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

-


1


(1)


-


11


(11)

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(59)


(52)


(7)


(127)


(107)


(20)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$ 855


$ (87)


$ 942


$ 3,976


$ 3,524


$ 452

Notes
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.




















Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)


















Three Months Ended December


Year-To-Date December


2023


2022


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change


2023


2022


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-















Total Sales

45,351


47,398


(4.3) %




195,507


204,273


(4.3) %



















Total Retail Sales-

33,817


34,264


(1.3) %


(0.3) %


144,531


147,981


(2.3) %


(0.4) %

Residential

10,622


11,000


(3.4) %


(1.0) %


47,080


49,633


(5.1) %


(0.5) %

Commercial

11,294


11,219


0.7 %


1.4 %


48,343


48,279


0.1 %


1.3 %

Industrial

11,765


11,899


(1.1) %


(1.1) %


48,556


49,474


(1.9) %


(1.9) %

Other

136


146


(6.2) %


(5.9) %


552


595


(7.2) %


(6.8) %

















Total Wholesale Sales

11,534


13,134


(12.2) %


N/A


50,976


56,292


(9.4) %


N/A

































(In Thousands of Customers)






















Period Ended December












2023


2022


Change



Regulated Utility Customers-













Total Utility Customers-








8,861


8,795


0.8 %



Total Traditional Electric






4,487


4,437


1.1 %



Southern Company Gas








4,374


4,358


0.4 %











Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)














Three Months Ended December


Year-To-Date December


2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change

Southern Company -












Operating Revenues

$ 6,045


$ 7,047


(14.2) %


$ 25,253


$ 29,279


(13.8) %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

800


(234)


N/M


4,345


4,223


2.9 %

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

855


(87)


N/M


3,976


3,524


12.8 %













Alabama Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 1,630


$ 1,794


(9.1) %


$ 7,050


$ 7,817


(9.8) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

216


114


89.5 %


1,451


1,774


(18.2) %

Net Income Available to Common

238


84


183.3 %


1,370


1,340


2.2 %













Georgia Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 2,313


$ 2,366


(2.2) %


$ 10,118


$ 11,584


(12.7) %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

636


(89)


N/M


2,528


2,183


15.8 %

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

533


(38)


N/M


2,080


1,813


14.7 %













Mississippi Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 337


$ 415


(18.8) %


$ 1,474


$ 1,694


(13.0) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

16


13


23.1 %


224


201


11.4 %

Net Income Available to Common

15


14


7.1 %


188


164


14.6 %













Southern Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 503


$ 751


(33.0) %


$ 2,189


$ 3,369


(35.0) %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(16)


8


N/M


242


267


(9.4) %

Net Income Available to Common

69


89


(22.5) %


357


354


0.8 %













Southern Company Gas -












Operating Revenues

$ 1,285


$ 1,964


(34.6) %


$ 4,702


$ 5,962


(21.1) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

191


75


154.7 %


826


752


9.8 %

Net Income Available to Common

140


56


150.0 %


615


572


7.5 %

N/M - Not Meaningful

Notes
- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

SOURCE Southern Company

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.