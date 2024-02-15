Nova Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $134.2 million, up 4% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the guidance of $132 million.
- Record GAAP net income of $38.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, up 13% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the guidance of $1.11.
- Record Non-GAAP net income of $43.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, up 10% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the guidance of $1.31.
- Continued proliferation of materials and chemical metrology solutions across both Frontend and Backend markets.
- Expanding the adoption of optical metrology solutions among multiple DRAM customers for High Bandwidth Memory.
Full Year 2023 Highlights:
- Annual revenue of $517.9 million.
- GAAP net income of $136.3 million, or $4.28 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP net income of $155.9 million, or $4.86 per diluted share.
- Solidifying Nova's leadership position in materials process control.
- Multiple PRISM wins in Memory, Logic and Hybrid Bonding customers.
GAAP Results (K)
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2022
FY 2023
FY 2022
Revenues
$134,219
$128,808
$151,238
$517,922
$570,729
Net Income
$38,068
$33,689
$36,098
$136,310
$140,213
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.20
$1.06
$1.15
$4.28
$4.43
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2022
FY 2023
FY 2022
Net Income
$43,597
$39,405
$40,778
$155,891
$161,509
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.36
$1.23
$1.28
$4.86
$5.07
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"Nova delivered a robust quarter, exceeding the top end of our guidance for revenue and profit, concluding the fiscal year on a stronger note than initially anticipated," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our diversified exposure across territories and markets allowed us to achieve record performance in chemical metrology and services. Nova is uniquely positioned to accelerate its market penetration in Hybrid Bonding and to capitalize on the transition to GAA through our strong position in advanced logic manufacturing. Looking forward, we see positive performance indicators across our growth engines, expected to steer Nova to a path of growth in 2024."
2024 First Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $134 million to $140 million in revenue
- $1.00 to $1.12 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.21 to $1.33 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2023 Fourth Quarter Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $134.2 million, an increase of 4% compared with the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 11% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 55%, compared with 57% in the third quarter of 2023 and 54% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $40.4 million, compared with $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $38.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $33.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $36.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $43.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $40.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
2023 Full Year Results
Total revenues for 2023 were $517.9 million, a decrease of 9% compared to total revenues of $570.7 million for 2022.
Gross margin in 2023 was 57%, compared with 56% in 2022.
Operating expenses in 2023 were $160.9 million, compared with operating expenses of $167.0 million in 2022.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $136.3 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, in 2023. This is compared with a net income of $140.2 million, or $4.43 per diluted share, in 2022.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $155.9 million, or $4.86 per diluted share, in 2023. This is compared with net income of $161.5 million, or $5.07 per diluted share, in 2022.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the recent attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip and Israel's war against them; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
| NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of December 31,
ASSETS
2023
2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
107,574
111,121
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
119,850
95,305
Marketable securities
216,258
167,073
Trade accounts receivable, net
111,256
109,320
Inventories
138,198
116,600
Other current assets
17,084
13,527
Total current assets
710,220
612,946
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
191,351
153,462
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted cash
6,254
2,083
Deferred tax assets
23,583
20,097
Operating lease right-of-use assets
41,856
44,885
Property plant and equipment, net
66,874
55,886
Intangible assets, net
39,184
43,586
Goodwill
50,080
49,009
Other long-term assets
4,405
2,151
Total non-current assets
423,587
371,159
Total assets
1,133,807
984,105
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
197,678
-
Trade accounts payable
35,158
42,732
Deferred revenues
41,978
30,543
Operating lease current liabilities
6,703
5,968
Other current liabilities
41,294
54,825
Total current liabilities
322,811
134,068
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
196,394
Operating lease long-term liabilities
39,762
43,697
Long-term deferred tax liability
10,574
12,190
Other long-term liabilities
9,908
10,793
Total non-current liabilities
60,244
263,074
Shareholders' equity
750,752
586,963
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,133,807
984,105
| NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Products
104,108
123,486
405,037
464,152
Services
30,111
27,752
112,885
106,577
Total revenues
134,219
151,238
517,922
570,729
Total cost of revenues
60,207
68,817
224,745
253,759
Gross profit
74,012
82,421
293,177
316,970
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
21,290
26,206
88,043
90,458
Sales and marketing
13,580
14,214
52,467
52,729
General and administrative
5,480
5,077
20,404
23,852
Total operating expenses
40,350
45,497
160,914
167,039
Operating income
33,662
36,924
132,263
149,931
Financing income, net
7,283
2,157
22,436
8,478
Income before taxes on income
40,945
39,081
154,699
158,409
Income tax expenses
2,877
2,983
18,389
18,196
Net income for the period
38,068
36,098
136,310
140,213
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.31
1.26
4.73
4.89
Diluted
1.20
1.15
4.28
4.43
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,975
28,731
28,828
28,697
Diluted
32,023
31,737
32,089
31,870
| NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
38,068
36,098
136,310
140,213
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,756
2,491
10,344
8,621
Amortization of intangible assets
1,461
1,463
5,857
6,033
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(1,134)
(254)
(3,001)
1,666
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
324
322
1,284
1,282
Share-based compensation
5,654
4,381
18,286
16,647
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(2,591)
412
1,754
4,523
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(18,606)
(9,421)
(1,183)
(31,634)
Inventories
2,851
(2,168)
(26,000)
(29,311)
Other current and long-term assets
(361)
5,926
(5,752)
(4,223)
Deferred taxes, net
(185)
(6,598)
(6,241)
(13,740)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
259
841
3,050
3,873
Trade accounts payable
8,917
(79)
(7,807)
5,142
Deferred revenues
(292)
10,492
11,391
15,243
Operating lease liabilities
2,091
115
(3,221)
(6,351)
Other current and long-term liabilities
(9,671)
5,548
(11,352)
1,509
Accrued severance pay, net
64
27
(188)
46
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,605
49,596
123,531
119,539
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
-
-
-
(78,469)
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
31,367
(26,517)
(29,658)
129,944
Investment in marketable securities
(106,695)
(30,064)
(273,572)
(211,742)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
44,443
23,390
195,087
81,325
Purchase of property and equipment
(7,601)
(8,429)
(17,188)
(21,314)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(38,486)
(41,620)
(125,331)
(100,256)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Settlement of a contingent consideration liability
-
-
-
(8,480)
Purchases of treasury shares
-
(15,000)
(112)
(21,416)
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
8
122
90
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
-
(14,992)
10
(29,806)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(25)
(77)
(2,357)
(4,454)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,906)
(7,093)
(4,147)
(14,977)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period
116,480
118,814
111,721
126,698
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
107,574
111,721
107,574
111,721
| NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
GAAP gross profit
74,012
72,241
82,421
Stock-based compensation*
1,537
1,173
1,148
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,354
1,369
1,307
Non-GAAP gross profit
76,903
74,783
84,876
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
55 %
56 %
54 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57 %
58 %
56 %
GAAP operating income
33,662
34,148
36,924
Stock-based compensation*
5,654
4,571
4,381
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
-
(752)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,461
1,477
1,463
Non-GAAP operating income
40,777
40,196
42,016
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
25 %
27 %
24 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
30 %
31 %
28 %
GAAP net income
38,068
33,689
36,098
Stock-based compensation*
5,654
4,571
4,381
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
-
(752)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,461
1,477
1,463
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
324
324
322
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
(827)
423
294
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,083)
(1,079)
(1,028)
Non-GAAP net income
43,597
39,405
40,778
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.31
1.17
1.26
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.50
1.36
1.42
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.20
1.06
1.15
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.36
1.23
1.28
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,975
28,870
28,731
Diluted
32,023
31,983
31,737
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,537;
| NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
GAAP gross profit
293,177
316,970
Stock-based compensation*
4,946
4,166
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
5,430
5,426
Non-GAAP gross profit
303,553
329,534
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57 %
56 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59 %
58 %
GAAP operating income
132,263
149,931
Stock-based compensation*
18,286
16,647
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
2,972
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
2,995
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,857
6,033
Non-GAAP operating income
156,406
178,578
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
26 %
26 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
30 %
31 %
GAAP net income
136,310
140,213
Stock-based compensation*
18,286
16,647
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
2,972
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
2,995
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,857
6,033
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,284
1,282
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
(1,994)
(4,174)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(3,852)
(4,459)
Non-GAAP net income
155,891
161,509
GAAP basic earnings per share
4.73
4.89
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
5.41
5.63
GAAP diluted earnings per share
4.28
4.43
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
4.86
5.07
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,828
28,697
Diluted
32,089
31,870
* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2023, included in - Cost of revenues - 4,946; Research
NOVA LTD.
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.00
1.12
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.20
0.20
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.21
1.33
