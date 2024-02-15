Renalytix plc: Renalytix Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) (the "Company"), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company plans to issue another announcement following today's report of financial results regarding the date and time of its conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results and other key events.



The Company made significant progress during the quarter in revenue generation, reimbursement coverage, the publication of real-world evidence and operating cost management, setting the stage for potential future growth. Highlights include:

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we recognized $0.7 million of revenue related to sales of KidneyIntelX, compared to the previous quarter reported revenue of $0.5 million.

KidneyintelX.dkd, the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), authorized in vitro prognostic test that uses an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm to aid in assessment of the risk of progressive decline in kidney function, officially included in the lab fee schedule by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at $950 per test.

KidneyIntelX and kidneyintelX.dkd included in the proposed Local Coverage Determination (LCD) published by National Government Services (NGS) on February 8, 2024, and on the agenda for the LCD open public meeting on February 29, 2024.

NGS has resumed consistent payment for tests under individual claims review (ICR), allowing revenue recognition of 318 tests billed to Medicare (including prior period tests). Total billable volume of 734 tests during the second quarter (representing 69% of all tests in the period, including non-billable study tests).

Real-world evidence continues to demonstrate the benefits of KidneyIntelX early risk assessment as published in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health, in which 12 months of care following KidneyIntelX prognostic testing was associated with clinical actions that led to significant improvement in care and outcomes including a 61% increase in kidney protective drug prescriptions among patients in the high-risk group.

Operating cost reductions commenced during the fiscal second quarter continued with a fiscal third quarter cash burn target approximately 33% less than in the prior quarter and approximately 50% less than in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we recognized $0.7 million of revenue related to sales of KidneyIntelX. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, we recognized $1.0 million revenue related to sales of KidneyIntelX and $0.2 million of revenue of pharmaceutical services revenue related to services performed for AstraZeneca. The $0.5 million decrease in revenue was primarily driven by a $0.3 million decrease in KidneyIntelX billable testing volumes due to the transition to a commercial billing structure under our arrangement with Mount Sinai and a decrease of $0.2 million of pharmaceutical services revenue.

Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $8.9 million, compared to $10.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. We have taken significant actions to lower annual expenditures with a targeted annualized cash burn rate of under $23 million within our fiscal third quarter of 2024 (down from $37 million in the 2023 fiscal year), while preserving revenue generating activity.

Within operating expenses, research and development expenses were $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, which decreased by $0.1 million from $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was attributable to a $1.2 million decrease in compensation and related benefits, offset by a $1.1 million increase related to external R&D projects and studies with Mount Sinai, Wake Forest and Joslin.

General and administrative expenses were $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, decreasing by $1.5 million from $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was driven by even further cost cutting measures, which resulted in a $1.7 million decrease in compensation and related benefits, including share-based payments, due to decreased headcount, and a $0.5 million decrease in other operating expenses, offset by a $0.5 million increase in legal fees and a $0.2 million increase in consulting and professional fees. We have implemented a plan to further reduce payroll expense and total general and administrative expenses while preserving our sales capacity.

Net loss was $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

RENALYTIX PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 709 $ 1,192 $ 1,168 $ 2,161 Cost of revenue 480 711 982 1,407 Gross profit 229 481 186 754 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,225 3,326 6,012 7,083 General and administrative 5,339 6,810 11,398 15,060 Impairment loss on property and equipment 306 - 306 - Performance of contract liability to affiliate - (7 ) - (19 ) Total operating expenses 8,870 10,129 17,716 22,124 Loss from operations (8,641 ) (9,648 ) (17,530 ) (21,370 ) Equity in net losses of affiliate - - - (9 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (89 ) (108 ) 200 699 Fair value adjustment to VericiDx investment 202 (345 ) (245 ) (1,199 ) Fair value adjustment to convertible notes (114 ) (440 ) (1,321 ) (730 ) Other income, net 161 97 261 211 Net loss before income taxes (8,481 ) (10,444 ) (18,635 ) (22,398 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4 ) - (4 ) 1 Net loss (8,485 ) (10,444 ) (18,639 ) (22,397 ) Net loss per ordinary share-basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.30 ) Net loss per ordinary share-diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average ordinary shares-basic 97,268,051 74,891,844 96,017,946 74,848,278 Weighted average ordinary shares-diluted 97,268,051 74,891,844 96,017,946 74,848,278 Other comprehensive income (loss): Changes in the fair value of the convertible notes - (920 ) 75 (523 ) Foreign exchange translation adjustment (401 ) 588 (359 ) (499 ) Comprehensive loss (8,886 ) (10,776 ) (18,923 ) (23,419 )





RENALYTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,619 $ 24,682 Accounts receivable 1,370 776 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,261 1,424 Total current assets 8,250 26,882 Property and equipment, net 576 1,027 Right of Use Asset 102 159 Investment in VericiDx 1,220 1,460 Other Assets 1,128 1,101 Total assets $ 11,276 $ 30,629 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,109 $ 1,485 Accounts payable - related party 707 1,451 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,259 6,644 Accrued expenses - related party 3,673 1,963 Current lease liability 111 130 Convertible notes-current 3,063 4,463 Total current liabilities 13,922 16,136 Convertible notes-noncurrent 5,310 7,485 Noncurrent lease liability - 41 Total liabilities 19,232 23,662 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, £0.0025 par value per share: 107,189,897 shares authorized; 99,930,156 and 93,781,478 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 305 286 Additional paid-in capital 190,437 186,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,734 ) (1,450 ) Accumulated deficit (196,964 ) (178,325 ) Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (7,956 ) 6,967 Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity $ 11,276 $ 30,629





RENALYTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)