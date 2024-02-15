Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.: Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights



Net sales increase 13.7% to record $1.1 billion



Record operating income margin of 19.3% and adjusted operating income margin of 17.2%



Record EPS of $2.70 and adjusted EPS of $2.45

Full Year 2023 Highlights



Net sales increase 11.4% to record $4.2 billion



Record operating income margin and adjusted operating income margin of 17.1%



Record EPS of $9.37 and adjusted EPS of $9.41



Cash flows from operations increase 74% to record $668 million with 105% cash conversion (1)



Returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases



CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $156.6 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70, which includes special item after-tax net gains of $14.6 million, or $0.25 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $109.1 million, or $1.87 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $4.1 million. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $142 million, or $2.45 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $113.2 million, or $1.94 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.



Fourth quarter 2023 sales increased 13.7% to $1.1 billion reflecting a 2.6% increase in organic sales, a 9.8% benefit from acquisitions and 1.3% favorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $204 million, or 19.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $141.5 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $182.1 million, or 17.2% of sales, as compared with $146.8 million, or 15.8% of sales, in the prior year period.

"I am pleased to report that we achieved record performance in 2023, reflecting strong demand for our solutions and effective execution of our Higher Standard strategy," commented Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is a fitting capstone to Chris Mapes' eleven-year tenure leading the company. We finished the year with good momentum across most end markets." Hedlund concluded, "Looking ahead, we will continue to advance the business by focusing on our customers, bringing innovative products to market and driving operational excellence."

Twelve Months 2023 Summary

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $545.2 million, or $9.37 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $2.7 million, or $0.04 EPS. This compares with prior period net income of $472.2 million, or $8.04 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $13.4 million, or $0.23 EPS. Excluding special items, adjusted net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased 12.8% to $548 million, or $9.41 EPS, compared with $485.7 million, or $8.27 EPS, in the prior year period.

Sales increased 11.4% to $4.2 billion in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 reflecting a 4% increase in organic sales, a 7.4% benefit from acquisitions and 0.1% favorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $717.8 million, or 17.1% of sales. This compares with operating income of $612.3 million, or 16.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $718.8 million, or 17.1% of sales, as compared with $631.2 million, or 16.8% of sales, in the prior year period.

(1) Cash conversion is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures divided by adjusted net income.



Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be webcast live today, February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please dial (888) 440-4368 (domestic) or (646) 960-0856 (international) and use confirmation code 6709091. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com .

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("adjusted EPS"), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital ("adjusted ROIC") are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company's operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company's rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Income Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended December 31, Prior Year 2023 % of Sales 2022 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 1,058,514 100.0 % $ 930,934 100.0 % $ 127,580 13.7 % Cost of goods sold 687,484 64.9 % 622,950 66.9 % (64,534 ) (10.4 ) % Gross profit 371,030 35.1 % 307,984 33.1 % 63,046 20.5 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 188,931 17.8 % 164,113 17.6 % (24,818 ) (15.1 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges (21,932 ) (2.1 ) % 2,383 0.3 % 24,315 1,020.4 % Operating income 204,031 19.3 % 141,488 15.2 % 62,543 44.2 % Interest expense, net 8,663 0.8 % 8,633 0.9 % (30 ) (0.3 ) % Other income 1,662 0.2 % 2,903 0.3 % (1,241 ) (42.7 ) % Income before income taxes 197,030 18.6 % 135,758 14.6 % 61,272 45.1 % Income taxes 40,386 3.8 % 26,612 2.9 % (13,774 ) (51.8 ) % Effective tax rate 20.5 % 19.6 % (0.9 ) % Net income $ 156,644 14.8 % $ 109,146 11.7 % $ 47,498 43.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.75 $ 1.89 $ 0.86 45.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.70 $ 1.87 $ 0.83 44.4 % Weighted average shares (basic) 57,063 57,676 Weighted average shares (diluted) 57,911 58,459

Fav (Unfav) to Twelve Months Ended December 31, Prior Year 2023 % of Sales 2022 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 4,191,636 100.0 % $ 3,761,211 100.0 % $ 430,425 11.4 % Cost of goods sold 2,726,191 65.0 % 2,480,451 65.9 % (245,740 ) (9.9 ) % Gross profit 1,465,445 35.0 % 1,280,760 34.1 % 184,685 14.4 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 758,910 18.1 % 656,636 17.5 % (102,274 ) (15.6 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges (11,314 ) (0.3 ) % 11,788 0.3 % 23,102 196.0 % Operating income 717,849 17.1 % 612,336 16.3 % 105,513 17.2 % Interest expense, net 44,371 1.1 % 29,500 0.8 % (14,871 ) (50.4 ) % Other income 13,388 0.3 % 9,991 0.3 % 3,397 34.0 % Income before income taxes 686,866 16.4 % 592,827 15.8 % 94,039 15.9 % Income taxes 141,618 3.4 % 120,603 3.2 % (21,015 ) (17.4 ) % Effective tax rate 20.6 % 20.3 % (0.3 ) % Net income $ 545,248 13.0 % $ 472,224 12.6 % $ 73,024 15.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 9.50 $ 8.14 $ 1.36 16.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 9.37 $ 8.04 $ 1.33 16.5 % Weighted average shares (basic) 57,364 58,030 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,221 58,749





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Balance Sheet Highlights Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 393,787 $ 197,150 Accounts receivable, net 538,830 541,529 Inventories 562,864 665,451 Total current assets 1,693,111 1,557,790 Property, plant and equipment, net 575,316 544,871 Total assets 3,377,297 3,180,546 Trade accounts payable 325,435 352,079 Total current liabilities 754,610 852,897 Short-term debt (1) 2,439 93,483 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,102,771 1,110,396 Total equity 1,308,852 1,034,041 Operating Working Capital December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 17.1 % 20.9 % Invested Capital December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Short-term debt (1) $ 2,439 $ 93,483 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,102,771 1,110,396 Total debt 1,105,210 1,203,879 Total equity 1,308,852 1,034,041 Invested capital $ 2,414,062 $ 2,237,920 Total debt / invested capital 45.8 % 53.8 %

(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income as reported $ 204,031 $ 141,488 $ 717,849 $ 612,336 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) (21,932 ) 2,383 (11,314 ) 11,788 Acquisition transaction costs (3) - 2,935 - 6,003 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) - - 12,252 1,106 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 182,099 $ 146,806 $ 718,787 $ 631,233 As a percent of total sales 17.2 % 15.8 % 17.1 % 16.8 % Net income as reported $ 156,644 $ 109,146 $ 545,248 $ 472,224 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) (21,932 ) 2,383 (11,314 ) 11,788 Acquisition transaction costs (3) - 2,935 - 6,003 Pension settlement net charges (5) 845 - 845 (4,273 ) Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) - - 12,252 1,106 Gain on asset disposal (6) - - (1,646 ) - Tax effect of Special items (7) 6,445 (1,250 ) 2,537 (1,192 ) Adjusted net income (1) 142,002 113,214 547,922 485,656 Interest expense, net 8,663 8,633 44,371 29,500 Income taxes as reported 40,386 26,612 141,618 120,603 Tax effect of Special items (7) (6,445 ) 1,250 (2,537 ) 1,192 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 184,606 $ 149,709 $ 731,374 $ 636,951 Effective tax rate as reported 20.5 % 19.6 % 20.6 % 20.3 % Net special item tax impact (1.2 ) % 0.1 % (0.4 ) % (0.2 ) % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 19.3 % 19.7 % 20.2 % 20.1 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 2.70 $ 1.87 $ 9.37 $ 8.04 Special items per share (0.25 ) 0.07 0.04 0.23 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.45 $ 1.94 $ 9.41 $ 8.27 Weighted average shares (diluted) 57,911 58,459 58,221 58,749





(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2) 2023 gain is primarily related to the sale of a property partially offset by rationalization and asset impairment charges within International Welding. 2022 charges are primarily related to employee severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets and other related costs and non-cash asset impairment charges.

(3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.

(4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.

(5) 2023 charges related to pension settlements included in Other income. 2022 net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income.

(6) Gain on asset disposal and included in Other income.

(7) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twelve Months Ended December 31, Return on Invested Capital 2023 2022 Net income as reported $ 545,248 $ 472,224 Plus: Interest expense (after-tax) 38,050 23,276 Less: Interest income (after-tax) 5,033 1,202 Net operating profit after taxes $ 578,265 $ 494,298 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (11,314 ) 11,788 Acquisition transaction costs - 6,003 Pension settlement net charges 845 (4,273 ) Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 12,252 1,106 Gain on asset disposal (1,646 ) - Tax effect of Special items (2) 2,537 (1,192 ) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $ 580,939 $ 507,730 Invested Capital December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Short-term debt $ 2,439 $ 93,483 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,102,771 1,110,396 Total debt 1,105,210 1,203,879 Total equity 1,308,852 1,034,041 Invested capital $ 2,414,062 $ 2,237,920 Return on invested capital as reported 24.0 % 22.1 % Adjusted return on invested capital (1) 24.1 % 22.7 %

(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 156,644 $ 109,146 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 3,651 324 Depreciation and amortization 21,969 19,050 Gain on sale of property (36,187 ) - Other non-cash items, net (33,586 ) (13,624 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 8,285 (441 ) Decrease in inventories 64,313 54,390 (Decrease) in trade accounts payable (7,356 ) (2,720 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities (68,798 ) (58,966 ) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 12,727 4,644 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 121,662 111,803 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (24,528 ) (19,582 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (414,004 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 44,898 994 Other investing activities 6,010 159 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED BY) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 26,380 (432,433 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Payments on) proceeds from short-term borrowings (5,057 ) 24,955 (Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings (112 ) 399,843 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,068 4,217 Purchase of shares for treasury (68,176 ) (25,077 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (36,733 ) (32,347 ) Other financing activities - (441 ) NET CASH (USED BY) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (101,010 ) 371,150 Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 4,088 5,323 INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 51,120 55,843 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 342,667 141,307 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 393,787 $ 197,150 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.64 $ 0.56





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 545,248 $ 472,224 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 4,779 8,100 Depreciation and amortization 86,670 78,059 Gain on sale of property (36,187 ) - Other non-cash items, net (12,159 ) (10,958 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 14,980 (65,010 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 122,094 (81,188 ) (Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable (32,028 ) 16,852 Net change in other current assets and liabilities (25,552 ) (26,496 ) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (303 ) (8,197 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 667,542 383,386 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (90,987 ) (71,883 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (32,685 ) (436,298 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 49,494 3,331 Other investing activities (551 ) 159 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (74,729 ) (504,691 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Payments on) proceeds from short-term borrowings (79,873 ) 34,351 (Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings (8,109 ) 405,444 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 22,365 6,385 Purchase of shares for treasury (198,765 ) (181,293 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (148,010 ) (130,724 ) Other financing activities - (438 ) NET CASH (USED BY) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (412,392 ) 133,725 Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 16,216 (8,228 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 196,637 4,192 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 197,150 192,958 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 393,787 $ 197,150 Cash dividends paid per share $ 2.56 $ 2.24

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 654,707 $ 292,177 $ 111,630 $ - $ 1,058,514 Inter-segment sales 35,493 11,557 2,578 (49,628 ) - Total sales $ 690,200 $ 303,734 $ 114,208 $ (49,628 ) $ 1,058,514 Net income $ 156,644 As a percent of total sales 14.8 % EBIT (1) $ 129,409 $ 64,035 $ 15,246 $ (2,997 ) $ 205,693 As a percent of total sales 18.7 % 21.1 % 13.3 % 19.4 % Special items charges (gain) (3) 60 (21,147 ) - - (21,087 ) Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 129,469 $ 42,888 $ 15,246 $ (2,997 ) $ 184,606 As a percent of total sales 18.8 % 14.1 % 13.3 % 17.4 % Three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 573,592 $ 243,114 $ 114,228 $ - $ 930,934 Inter-segment sales 29,479 5,754 2,470 (37,703 ) - Total sales $ 603,071 $ 248,868 $ 116,698 $ (37,703 ) $ 930,934 Net income $ 109,146 As a percent of total sales 11.7 % EBIT (1) $ 113,813 $ 21,020 $ 12,056 $ (2,498 ) $ 144,391 As a percent of total sales 18.9 % 8.4 % 10.3 % 15.5 % Special items charges (4) 567 1,816 - 2,935 5,318 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 114,380 $ 22,836 $ 12,056 $ 437 $ 149,709 As a percent of total sales 19.0 % 9.2 % 10.3 % 16.1 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income.

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.

(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect a net gain of $21,992 related to the sale of a property, partially offset by rationalization and asset impairment charges, and pension settlement charges of $845 in International Welding.

(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,816 and $567 in International Welding and Americas Welding, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $2,935 in Corporate/Eliminations.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Year ended December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 2,655,546 $ 1,040,006 $ 496,084 $ - $ 4,191,636 Inter-segment sales 127,536 31,498 10,641 (169,675 ) - Total sales $ 2,783,082 $ 1,071,504 $ 506,725 $ (169,675 ) $ 4,191,636 Net income $ 545,248 As a percent of total sales 13.0 % EBIT (1) $ 528,411 $ 146,218 $ 74,144 $ (17,536 ) $ 731,237 As a percent of total sales 19.0 % 13.6 % 14.6 % 17.4 % Special items charges (gain) (3) 9,858 (9,721 ) - - 137 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 538,269 $ 136,497 $ 74,144 $ (17,536 ) $ 731,374 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 12.7 % 14.6 % 17.4 % Year ended December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 2,288,934 $ 954,281 $ 517,996 $ - $ 3,761,211 Inter-segment sales 122,019 31,503 11,040 (164,562 ) - Total sales $ 2,410,953 $ 985,784 $ 529,036 $ (164,562 ) $ 3,761,211 Net income $ 472,224 As a percent of total sales 12.6 % EBIT (1) $ 465,879 $ 108,476 $ 64,008 $ (16,036 ) $ 622,327 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 11.0 % 12.1 % 16.5 % Special items (gain) charges (4) (3,060 ) 11,681 - 6,003 14,624 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 462,819 $ 120,157 $ 64,008 $ (10,033 ) $ 636,951 As a percent of total sales 19.2 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 16.9 %





(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $9,390 and $2,862 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $468 and net gains of $11,782 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, pension settlement charges of $845 in International Welding and gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding. (4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,106 in Americas Welding, acquisition transaction costs of $6,003 in Corporate/Eliminations and a $3,735 net gain related to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. Special items in 2022 also include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $11,681 in International Welding and net gains of $431 in Americas Welding.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2022 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2023 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 573,592 $ 14,754 $ 61,138 $ 2,964 $ 2,259 $ 654,707 International Welding 243,114 11,874 30,149 (1,654 ) 8,694 292,177 The Harris Products Group 114,228 (7,904 ) - 4,126 1,180 111,630 Consolidated $ 930,934 $ 18,724 $ 91,287 $ 5,436 $ 12,133 $ 1,058,514 % Change Americas Welding 2.6 % 10.7 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 14.1 % International Welding 4.9 % 12.4 % (0.7 ) % 3.6 % 20.2 % The Harris Products Group (6.9 ) % - 3.6 % 1.0 % (2.3 ) % Consolidated 2.0 % 9.8 % 0.6 % 1.3 % 13.7 %