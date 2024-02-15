Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clavister Holding AB (74/24)

At the request of Clavister Holding AB, Clavister Holding AB equity rights TO 8 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. Security name: Clavister Holding AB TO 8 ----------------------------------------- Short name: CLAV TO 8 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021183233 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 322869 ----------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares during a period of 10 trading days between 2 September 2024 and 13 Sepember 2024, however not more than SEK 1,30 or lower than SEK 0,65 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 16, 2024 - September 30, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 26, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At the request of Clavister Holding AB, Clavister Holding AB equity rights TO 9 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. Security name: Clavister Holding AB TO 9 ----------------------------------------- Short name: CLAV TO 9 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021183241 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 322870 ----------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares during a period of 10 trading days between 3 March 2025 and 14 March 2025, however not more than SEK 1,5 or lower than SEK 0,75 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 17, 2025 - March 31, 2025. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 27, 2025. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.