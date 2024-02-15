Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W27D | ISIN: SE0005308558 | Ticker-Symbol: 89P
Frankfurt
15.02.24
11:24 Uhr
0,104 Euro
+0,013
+14,29 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAVISTER HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLAVISTER HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2024 | 13:58
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clavister Holding AB (74/24)

At the request of Clavister Holding AB, Clavister Holding AB equity rights TO 8
will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. 



Security name: Clavister Holding AB TO 8
-----------------------------------------
Short name:   CLAV TO 8        
-----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021183233       
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  322869          
-----------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each  
     Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal 
     to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's  
     shares during a period of 10 trading days between 2 September 2024 and 
     13 Sepember 2024, however not more than SEK 1,30 or lower than SEK 0,65
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 16, 2024 - September 30, 2024.                
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 26, 2024.                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



At the request of Clavister Holding AB, Clavister Holding AB equity rights TO 9
will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. 



Security name: Clavister Holding AB TO 9
-----------------------------------------
Short name:   CLAV TO 9        
-----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021183241       
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  322870          
-----------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each  
     Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal 
     to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's  
     shares during a period of 10 trading days between 3 March 2025 and 14 
     March 2025, however not more than SEK 1,5 or lower than SEK 0,75    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 17, 2025 - March 31, 2025.                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 27, 2025.                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.