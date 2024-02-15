EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability/Corporate Action

Oceansix Unveils Game-Changing Patent for Next-Gen Reusable Packaging System



15.02.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Oceansix Files Provisional Patent for Groundbreaking Packaging System Tel Aviv, Israel, February 06, 2024 - oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("the Company "or " oceansix ") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development centre and a production facility in Valencia, Spain. Oceansix Announces the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application for an Innovative Package System With a continuous commitment to executing its business plan, oceansix marks a significant milestone in its journey towards revolutionising e-commerce packaging. Filed earlier this year, this invention is poised to set new standards in packaging efficiency and reusable systems. Innovative Design for Sustainable Impact The package, conceptualised by inventor Gat Ramon, features a unique design that addresses the pressing environmental concerns of traditional single-use packaging. It also solves the critical challenges companies face in ensuring the protection of their items during transit without adding excessive weight or bulk, thereby optimising shipping efficiency. The packaging is also engineered to adapt to various product sizes, eliminating the need for excess cushioning materials and significantly reducing waste. With its ecological nature, it was designed to be manufactured from recycled materials and to be reused for up to 100 cycles; therefore, it fully aligns with oceansix's mission to foster sustainable practices across industries, particularly businesses where packaging and e-commerce are at their highest peak. Addressing E-Commerce Challenges Oceansix's package is specifically designed to mitigate the environmental impact of e-commerce, targeting the waste generated by cardboard and plastic materials. The project aims to reduce CO2 emissions and enhance reverse logistics efficiency and cost-effectiveness, offering a scalable and automated-compatible solution that incorporates future features like real-time location tracking and unique identification with smart locking. Oceansix Joins TheCircularLab's goCircular Radar for Circular Economy Excellence Oceansix is honoured to announce its inclusion in the goCircular Radar by TheCircularLab, Europe's pioneering circular economy innovation centre. This distinction places oceansix on the map of leading startups in Europe's circular economy sector, highlighting the reusable packaging project's potential and opening avenues for collaboration. Oceansix Enhances Strategy with Expert Collaboration and New Incentive Options In addition to our recent announcement about the packaging system, oceansix has granted 300,000 options to a consultant, with a strike price of CAD 0.29, valid for five years. This initiative is a key component of our broader strategy to collaborate with experts whose insights and expertise are vital in propelling our mission forward. Join Oceansix Oceansix invites stakeholders, partners, and the global community to join in its vision of creating impactful and sustainable solutions. For more information about oceansix and its pioneering projects, please visit oceansix.com and connect with us on LinkedIn . Best regards Elad Hameiri, CEO | +34 673 435 571 oceansix future paths Ltd Investor Relations In vestors @ oceansix.com About oceansix oceansix Future Paths Ltd. is a leader in developing radical, sustainable solutions and transforming waste into innovative products. Driven by a circular model and a vision to tackle some of Earth's most pressing challenges, oceansix combines advanced technology with sustainable practices to create meaningful solutions and successful global businesses. Disclaimer This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. oceansix assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information. Approval & Accuracy Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



