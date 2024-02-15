Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Enters Licensing Agreement With Query.ai

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous correlation threat hunting tools, today announced that it has signed an authorized partner, white label, and licensing agreement with Query.ai, Inc. (Query) effective February 1, 2024. Under the agreement, Query will license Tego's threat intelligence feed for its new and existing clients.

Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO/CFO of Tego stated, "As we mentioned in December, this partnership marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to bolster cybersecurity. Additionally, the agreement is a great step forward as we focus on revenue growth through numerous channels. We are committed to growing revenue, pushing Tego towards profitability and creating shareholder value,"

Matt Eberhart, CEO of Query, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "At Query, our mission is to improve security operations with data. Partnering with Tego Cyber allows us to integrate their top-tier threat intelligence directly into the daily workflow of security operations enhancing our users' ability to make informed data-driven decisions and work more effectively and efficiently."

What is cyber threat intelligence and why is it important?

Threat intelligence is detailed, actionable threat information for preventing and fighting cyberthreats targeting an organization. Threat intelligence helps cyber security teams be more proactive, enabling them to take effective actions to prevent cyber attacks before they occur. It can also help an organization better detect and respond to attacks in progress.

The Tego Difference.

Tego compiles cyber security data from a wealth of external sources then vets and curates this threat intelligence to provide security teams with relevant, timely and contextualized data. It allows cyber security teams to compare their data with known malicious indicators, uncovering hidden malware, compromised systems, and connections to malevolent entities. With a comprehensive understanding of the evolving threat landscape, Tego's threat intelligence enables early detection of suspicious activities and anomalies that could indicate an imminent breach. By leveraging this knowledge, an organization can fortify its defenses, stay one step ahead of adversaries, and protect itself from lurking threats.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

