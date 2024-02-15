Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of enabling technologies for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is pleased to welcome Henry Dubina as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and John Kirincic as Chief Financial Officer for the Company. Jason Hein will continue to lead Telescope's development services and research efforts as Chief Technology Officer, and Jeff Sherman will remain the Chief Operating Officer, rounding off an enhanced C-suite to advance the Company's strategic growth.

Mr. Dubina brings significant experience to Telescope, having served in General Management positions in the scientific instruments industry for the past 35 years. He served as President and Head of Mettler-Toledo AutoChem for over 20 years, directing the global business from its infancy to global market leadership. Mettler-Toledo Autochem provides technology solutions and services to speed the development of high value, chemical-based processes. AutoChem instruments have been ubiquitously deployed in academia and industry for biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials applications to boost R&D productivity.

"As we advance towards leadership in online chemistry sampling and analysis products, like our globally-distributed DirectInejct-LCsystem, Henry Dubina's experience is invaluable," noted Jeff Sherman, COO of Telescope. "His demonstrated track record in bringing chemical technology products from ideation to sustained commercial productivity is a perfect fit. The addition of Henry will also allow Jason Hein to strongly drive the Company's technology and innovation thrust by transitioning into the CTO role."

Henry Dubina commented, "Telescope has an excellent opportunity to leverage their IP in Automation and Process Analytical Technology, which already support the Company's Chemical Development Services business. Commercializing these technologies addresses a massive market need for self-directed process development systems, which accelerate innovation and lower costs in the pharmaceutical and high-value chemicals industry. I am very excited to join this pioneering company and to work closely with its incredibly talented team."

Telescope is also pleased to announce the appointment of John Kirincic as CFO. Mr. Kirincic has served in various financial and operating leadership roles for over 20 years, including Chief Financial Officer to numerous growth-stage companies. Mr. Kirincic has a deep corporate finance background working with growth-oriented companies in direct roles supporting shareholders and through buy-side investment capital firms building value for stakeholders.

Jeff Sherman said, "We're pleased to have John's expertise and insight to ensure the Company's sustainable growth. We are also deeply grateful to Rob Chisholm as he steps down from this role. Rob's foundational work as CFO and Corporate Secretary enabled our very young company to perform in the public markets, navigating both our CSE and OTCQB listings."

John Kirincic said, "This is an exciting time for Telescope's development, with the flagship DirectInject-LC product reaching international distribution, and the expansion of its R&D services and technology development partnerships. I look forward to contributing to the Company's mission during this next stage of growth."

With Rob Chisholm's resignation from the Company, Deborah Cotter will assume the role of Telescope's Corporate Secretary. Possessing over three decades of experience in both Canadian and US public and private markets, Ms. Cotter has overseen corporate governance, securities compliance, equity financings, and general administration. She currently serves as Corporate Secretary and/or Governance Professional for numerous public and private corporations in Canada and the US.

The Company further announces that it has granted a total of 400,000 incentive stock options to an employee and a consultant of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

The options vest according to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.36 until February 15, 2029.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

