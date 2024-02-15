Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its 100% acquisition of the High-Grade Monarch Uranium Property in the Theon Basin.

Blake Morgan, CEO States, "With the Acquisition finally completed we can now move forward to aggressively explore and drill our High-Grade Uranium Property. The team looks forward to closing our current Private Placement and getting boots onto the ground ASAP. We expect to have a new Presentation and Website out in the coming weeks that really showcases our Uranium asset in one of the most active regions in the world."

About the Property

A significant boulder field has been previously defined, with up to 30% Uranium boulders discovered on the property.

Sits stratigraphically above the unconformity between the Thelon Basin and the underlying metasediments basement.

The intersection of reactivated faults and unconformities is highly prospective for uranium deposits. As seen in properties like Cigar Lake, Key Lake.

Contiguous to Atha Energy Corp in Nunavut.

Over $1,000,000 worth of historical data to work with.

Terms of Acquisition

The Company will purchase 100% ownership of the Monarch Uranium Property for consideration of the issuance of 5,500,000 common shares, and a cash payment of $35,000 upon closing.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

Blake Morgan, CEO

(236) 878 - 4938

blake@acvc.vc

Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198019

SOURCE: Troubadour Resources Inc.