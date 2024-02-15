A French consortium has developed a roofing solution that integrates solar, storage, rainwater management, and the protection of vegetation. The group says plants under the PV modules can increase solar power generation by more than 10%.From pv magazine France Le Prieuré and IRFTS, a France-based supplier of PV mounting systems, have developed a new roofing solution that integrates solar generation, rainwater management, storage, and protected spaces for vegetation. Ten years of R&D activity have resulted in the Oasis Biosolar hydroactive roof, certified to the Enquête Tecnique Nouvelle (ETN) ...

