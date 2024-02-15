Allego Earns #1 Sales Enablement Platform as ranked by G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Sales Products

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading modern revenue enablement platform provider, today announced it has been named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, Best Software Sales Products list, and placed #1 in Sales Enablement Platform as ranked by G2 Main Categories on the list.

Allego earned recognition this year for its dedication to providing the most innovative and comprehensive sales enablement suite, consolidating the functionality of up to seven distinct tools into a single, comprehensive solution. This not only offers organizations significant savings on software expenses but also reduces complexity and enhances user adoption.

"In an era of rising customer expectations, prioritizing enablement has never been more essential," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "We take pride in our achievements over the past year in providing revenue leaders with not just an enablement suite they need but one their teams enjoy using. We have surpassed other vendors, winning the most new customers in the past two years and exceeding our new logo target by an impressive 161%, with every sales team exceeding their goals. Earning this recognition from G2 confirms our efforts and proves we are not just meeting customers' expectations but delighting them."

Allego's modern all-in-one platform and Enablement AI revolutionize sales readiness and content management. It leverages peer and client interactions to boost collaboration, promoting team-based selling while protecting sales time. Sellers access peer insights instantly, and managers pinpoint skill gaps for immediate, mobile-friendly feedback. This ensures training aligns with the sellers' pace, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness across the team.

Total Expert was able to centralize all of its enablement into Allego's platform and greatly reduced the number of siloed products. "Because of that, sharing information between teams and across the company is so much more effective," said Alycia Anderson, Senior Director of People, Development, and Enablement, in a recent G2 review. "The level of data we are able to leverage helps us know where people are engaging and which types of content our users prefer. Our sales teams LOVE the Digital Sales Rooms and the data they can get from prospects and customers interacting with those spaces."

Today's accolade follows Allego's distinction as the sole leader across six G2 revenue enablement categories, earning a record 78 badges in G2's 2024 Winter Reports. In addition, Forrester recently named Allego a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Sales Readiness Solutions, Q4 2023 and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q4 2023. And in 2022, it named Allego a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022. The triple recognition underlines for us the company's comprehensive approach to Modern Revenue Enablement.

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm , which is based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

