Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Fluicell AB (75/24)

At the request of Fluicell AB, Fluicell AB equity rights TO 5 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. Security name: Fluicell AB TO5 ------------------------------- Short name: FLUI TO5 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021151073 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 322871 ------------------------------- Terms: Each option rights of series TO5 entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from April 26, 2024 through May 10, 2024, but at the lowest price of the share's quota value and the highest price of SEK 0.15 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Fluicell AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 15, 2024 - May 29, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 27, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At the request of Fluicell AB, Fluicell AB equity rights TO 6 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. Security name: Fluicell AB TO6 ------------------------------- Short name: FLUI TO6 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021151081 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 322872 ------------------------------- Terms: Each option rights of series TO6 entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from September 12, 2024 through September 26, 2024, but at the lowest price of SEK 0.10 per share and the highest price of SEK 0.20 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Fluicell AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 11, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.