Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
WKN: A2JG86 | ISIN: SE0010831321 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J9
Frankfurt
15.02.24
13:37 Uhr
0,043 Euro
+0,022
+101,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2024 | 14:10
93 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Fluicell AB (75/24)

At the request of Fluicell AB, Fluicell AB equity rights TO 5 will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. 



Security name: Fluicell AB TO5
-------------------------------
Short name:   FLUI TO5    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021151073  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  322871     
-------------------------------

Terms: Each option rights of series TO5 entitles to the subscription of one (1)
     new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the    
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period 
     from April 26, 2024 through May 10, 2024, but at the lowest price of  
     the share's quota value and the highest price of SEK 0.15 per share.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Fluicell AB                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 15, 2024 - May 29, 2024                       
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 27, 2024                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



At the request of Fluicell AB, Fluicell AB equity rights TO 6 will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from February 16, 2024. 



Security name: Fluicell AB TO6
-------------------------------
Short name:   FLUI TO6    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021151081  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  322872     
-------------------------------

Terms: Each option rights of series TO6 entitles to the subscription of one (1)
     new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the    
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period 
     from September 12, 2024 through September 26, 2024, but at the lowest 
     price of SEK 0.10 per share and the highest price of SEK 0.20 per   
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Fluicell AB                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  October 11, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG
on +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
