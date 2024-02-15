Netanya, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX) has been developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling field-tested, combat-proven "ruggedized" tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories for nearly two decades. Its in-ear headset devices are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, and weapons training courses, seamlessly integrating with third-party manufactured, professional-grade ruggedized radios used by the military, law enforcement, and disaster recovery industry professionals.

Since the start of the new year, Silynxcom announced earning significant add-on orders from Israel Defense and police forces for its advanced military headset system family of products. Newly uplisted to the NYSE-American exchange, Hawk Point Media reached out to Silynxcom to gain insights into the company's ambitions in 2024 and how they plan to turn motivation into progression. Here's what they said:

Q: Congratulations on your January IPO and uplist to the NYSE-AMERICAN exchange. According to your update, it was a milestone event. Since then, Silynxcom announced significant add-on orders from major clients. Did that milestone reach help start a trend?

A: Thank you for the recognition, and yes, by all accounts, now being listed on a major exchange can be a game changer for us on several fronts, particularly by opening doors to institutional investors and adding additional credibility to our company resume. Has that helped start a trend? Well, without giving formal guidance, announcements since that uplist support that case.

But keep in mind that our growth spurt started in October 2023, with recent add-on's from the Israel Defense and Israeli police forces bringing total sales since that period to roughly $550,000. That includes a third order from a leading global defense company for our advanced Clarus In-Ear Headset, and a repeat order for our lead products from another major client. So, as of now, there is a trend, and it's a good one. Based on geopolitical conditions and the demand we see from it, it could continue.

Q: Geopolitical conditions/conflict can be a large contributor to demand. Do current global situations create a bullish opportunity for your company?

A: First, it's important to note that while we can assist communications tremendously in battlefield situations, we certainly hope for more peaceful times. With that said, yes, our product portfolio can benefit from demand generated by military demand. But remember, our products can be instrumental in keeping people alive throughout many market segments and applications, which, by all measures, is the most crucial consideration for our clients. It's why they want them.

Beyond military applications, our products are ideal for general law enforcement, disaster relief, and industrial use, especially major construction projects. In other words, we have a product portfolio that can be a vital communications tool in many settings, opening diversified revenue-generating opportunities beyond conflict-related ones.

Q: Still, repeat orders from active target markets matter, correct?

A: Absolutely, and we embrace them. Repeat orders are more than a strong indicator that we provide what clients want; it confirms that we are one of the best at serving very specialized needs. That's due to the distinct capabilities of our innovative in-ear headset products, which we believe present more than differences; they offer real-time field-level advantages. That's especially important in today's geopolitical climate, which has created increasing demand.

But remember, beyond military use, preparedness for any event, natural disaster, industrial, or entertainment also presents a global market opportunity. In those markets, we have observed a significant increase in the acceptance and demand for our solutions worldwide. We think that's a result of our cutting-edge, disruptive technology and continuous sales and marketing efforts, which we plan to continue aggressively this year.

Q: Are you surprised by the recent surge in business?

A: No. We think it's been a long time coming and deserved, reflecting the trust and satisfaction of our customers. That's earned by our products being one of the most, if not the most, innovative and discreet "smart platform" communications solutions available.

For instance, our Clarus In-Ear Headset system delivers premium functionality, lightness, and tactical efficiency in every environment. Those differences and advantages are uncompromising capabilities for clients, regardless of the sector. Thus, endorsements by military and defense companies worldwide are no coincidence. And we believe that the capital raised from our recent IPO positions us better than ever to penetrate new markets faster than ever before. Successfully doing so would likely lead to growth in several operational metrics, a trajectory resulting from a focused and committed business plan.

Q: Silynxcom does have competitors. What makes you so confident about earning 2024 success?

A: Yes, we do have competitors. However, our products continue to widen competitive distance in specialized markets by being uniquely field-tested and combat-proven. Many competing products that claim to have similar deliverables are still in testing, which is a tough road to travel during active periods of conflict. No client, military or otherwise, wants to "test" products, especially with potential failure resulting in lost lives. Instead, they are turning to companies like Silynxcom, which shows proven capabilities well beyond the ordinary, including seamless connectivity to third-party platforms, to provide crystal clear sound through our cutting-edge hear-through technology.

That technology has revolutionized how users communicate in high-noise environments, providing a means to overcome once formidable barriers to deliver best-in-class communication in any situation. In addition, our products have a rugged build, state-of-the-art noise cancellation, ergonomic design, and, as mentioned, seamless integration into third-party platforms. Thus, our confidence is built on the foundation of a product arsenal that is competitively superior in many respects. Those advantages matter when it comes to saving lives for elite warfighters, providing law enforcement with effective and reliable communication tools, and even shooting enthusiasts, where safely communicating is also a priority.

Q: It sounds like you and your team have positioned Silynxcom to achieve high 2024 expectations. Have you assembled all the pieces to capture that goal?

A: Business evolves, and we will as well. But to start 2024, Silynxcom is better positioned than at any time in its nearly two-decade history to capitalize on and maximize growth-oriented initiatives. Our product arsenal is best in class, we have a solid balance sheet, and our capital structure presents a low number of shares outstanding, with a large part of those tightly held by insiders. Those are more than strengths; they are value drivers that can combine to generate breakout operating results this year and beyond.

Remember, too, that as an NYSE-AMERICAN listed company, many opportunities exist beyond organic growth. Partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions can also be an accretive and quick way to grow, and sector consolidation in the sector has been happening as larger companies work to maintain an accelerated earnings pace. We, too, especially with our treasury, also have opportunities open to us.

In that respect, investors can rest assured knowing we can and will do whatever is in the best interest of our company to create meaningful and sustained shareholder value. We are coming out from under the radar now, and the team at Silynxcom, noting the recently announced revenue growth, expects 2024 to be our best year ever.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

For over a decade, Silynxcom has been developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses. The Company's in-ear headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufactured, professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by the military, law enforcement, and disaster recovery industry professionals. The Company's in-ear headsets fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. In addition, the Company develops, markets and sells push-to-talk devices, communication controllers, and communication device cables and connectors. The Company's products are designed to be compatible with other products that it offers and with other third-party communication products available in the market that are used by its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Silynxcom's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the Company's initial public offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Silynxcom undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

