LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Announces Availability of a New Version of Its Mantis Camera for Long Range Detection

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, announced today availability of a new camera that utilizes its innovative Mantis Camera architecture, designed for long distance imaging.

LightPath's Mantis camera systems provide a unique multispectral imaging capability, enabling users to image simultaneously across a wide range of wavelengths that span mid (MWIR) and long (LWIR) wave bands (2µm to 12 µm). LightPath announced the initial availability of a short-range detection MANTIS camera in December 2022 and has since partnered with customers to develop new iterations to cover additional uses in multiple verticals.

The new long-range MANTIS utilizes LightPath's proprietary BlackDiamond infrared materials to create a camera system with high magnification that is color-corrected for both MWIR and LWIR. Imaging across MWIR and LWIR previously required two separate cameras but the dual-band nature of the camera enables it to collect a much stronger thermal signal compared to standard cameras that are LWIR or MWIR only. Hot objects emit a signature across the entire range of infrared wavelengths. While a standard Long Wave Infrared camera captures the portion of the object's thermal signature emitted only in the wavelengths of 8-12µm, the Mantis camera can capture the entire infrared signature, resulting in a much brighter image of the object of interest. The resulting images will have a higher signal-to-noise ratio and enable a longer detection distance, as seen in the example of an airplane's engine in the comparison image below.

"The MANTIS camera architecture presents flexibility and capability currently unmatched within the thermal camera industry," commented Sam Rubin, LightPath's CEO. "Partnering with our customers to learn of potential imaging bottlenecks, we can design bespoke thermal imaging solutions that span wavelengths to fit their needs. The camera's flexibility is the result of the unique capabilities of our proprietary materials and the tremendous imaging and material expertise possessed by the LightPath team."

The camera with the new long-distance optics undergoing tests by key customers and is available for immediate shipment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, and include, for example, statements related to the expected effects on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

LPTH@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com