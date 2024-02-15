M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Launches Specialization of Global Value Supply Chain for Critical Minerals and Metals

Sourcing to End User Access of Critical Minerals and Metals in Support of the U.S. Government and its Free Trade Partners

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTC PINK:MTWO), a Company specializing in the development and execution of a global value supply chain for critical minerals and metals in support of the U.S. government and its free trade partners is pleased to announce its Vision of "Delivering guaranteed access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security."

M2i is a global engineering, research, and services company that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profit and academic organizations to provide guaranteed access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of national defense and economic security.

By focusing on mineral and metal availability, process and technology development, and supply chain management, the Company is creating new access to minerals and metals, unique public-private partnerships (P3's) with government, industry, and academia, and advancing the concept of a Strategic Mineral Reserve. Essential to these efforts is helping the U.S. Government rebuild the mineral and metal industry in the United States.

M2i's Vision is executed through three independent divisions: (1) Scrap & Recycling (the "S&R") Division, which collects, processes, transports, and sells scrap, recycled, and reused metals; (2) Mining, Processing & Refining (the "MP&R") Division which sources, extracts, processes, refines, transports, and sells primary minerals and metals; and (3) Government & Defense Industrial Base (the "G&DIB") Division which leverages government programs and secure government funding to support M2i's overall purpose and objectives.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "Our team has been extremely busy identifying and negotiating partnerships all around the globe. Our strategy, positioning, and platform will become clear over the coming months as we expect to make several announcements regarding our operations, team, partnerships, customers and corporate structure. We look forward to sharing such news with the Wall Street community."

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Jeffrey W. Talley, President and Chief Executive Officer of M2i, stated, "I am really excited for the opportunity ahead for M2i as we build a business that will fill a void for the U.S. Government and the Defense Industrial Base. I look forward to leading M2i as we capitalize on these tremendous business opportunities by executing a strategy that integrates business operations in scrap and recycling, with mining, processing, and refining, while leveraging government programs and appropriate funding."

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman

Mr. Cole brings over 44 years' of experience in Sales, Marketing, and Leadership roles, having run over 8 Public and Private Companies. He has focused all of his time on Global Development of Startup companies and turnarounds and has raised millions of dollars for his companies. As a Private and Public Chairman, CEO and board member, he has expanded every company he has been involved with, leveraging relationships globally. Since 1995, Mr. Cole has been CEO of several Public Companies and has delivered as a turnaround expert. He has provided insight and leadership as a board member of U.S. and globally-focused companies. Mr. Cole is a 1978 Graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a BA in Letters and Science. He was a member of the University of California's Rugby team and has remained active with the University of California ever since.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Jeffrey W. Talley, President and Chief Executive Officer

General Talley is an accomplished senior executive with experience in creating and growing businesses in the areas of clean technology, natural resources, environmental assessment & remediation, public-private partnerships, and climate change & sustainability. General Talley's career consists of a portfolio of academic, business, and government experiences at Notre Dame, SMU, Johns Hopkins, Harvard, USC, The P3i Group, IBM, Environmental Technology Solutions, Malcolm Pirnie, and the Corps of Engineers. General Talley holds a Ph.D. in Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, and an Executive M.B.A. from the University of Oxford. He is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Environmental Engineering and a Board-Certified Water Resources Engineer (BC.WRE).

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corporation, is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's purpose and objective is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the M2i and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

