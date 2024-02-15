La Rosa Holdings Corp.: La Rosa to Present at the Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference on February 21st

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it will be participating in the Winter Wrap Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, February 20th through Friday, February 23rd, 2024.

Joe La Rosa, Chief Executive Officer and Kent Metzroth, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. To register and access the presentation, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3023/49971.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with approved qualified investors on Thursday, February 22nd and Friday, February 23rd. To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the Winter Wrap Up MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference

The Winter Wrap Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 20 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding of the key value drivers and potential trends for 2024. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information, please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has 12 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 25 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,470 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

