Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Sponsor The Conference Board's Corporate Communications Conference in New York City

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) , ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications and compliance company, is set to exhibit at and sponsor The Conference Board's Corporate Communications Conference.

This year's event, "Corporate Communications: Getting the Next Job Done" will take place on Thursday, February 29 to Friday, March 1 at the New York Marriott Downtown in New York, New York.

As an exhibitor and sponsor, Issuer Direct will have the opportunity to showcase its suite of solutions that span from press release distribution services to IR websites, webcasting and more.

"As a sponsor of this year's event, we're looking forward to connecting with attendees and sharing how our press release distribution services and other industry-leading products can maximize their message," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

The Communication Board's event brings corporate communications professionals together to learn and grow. Top leaders in the industry will take the stage and share their insights and experiences through small-group discussions and structured-networking exercises.

ACCESSWIRE , an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

If you'd like to learn more about Issuer Direct's solutions, visit issuerdirect.com

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

