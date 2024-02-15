FrigginYeah Announces Renewed Partnership With South Shore Furniture, Strengthening E-Commerce MAP Monitoring Success

Renewal Marks Continued Success in Enhancing Brand Integrity and Compliance for Leading Furniture Manufacturer

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / FrigginYeah LLC, a leader in E-commerce MAP Monitoring Software, is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with South Shore Furniture, extending its collaboration for an additional two years. Since October 2016, FrigginYeah's innovative technology has empowered South Shore Furniture with an unmatched breadth of coverage, improved compliance with its MAP policy, and a significant reduction in unauthorized sellers, underlining the effectiveness of FrigginYeah's services in protecting brand integrity online.





FrigginYeah MAP Monitoring Software

Minimum Advertised Price monitoring software for price tracking Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowes, and more.





In a significant endorsement of the value and effectiveness of E-commerce MAP Monitoring Software, FrigginYeah LLC and South Shore Furniture have agreed to extend their partnership. This renewal, effective immediately, underscores the substantial benefits that South Shore Furniture has realized since the inception of its relationship with FrigginYeah in 2016, including enhanced compliance with MAP policies and a notable decrease in unauthorized sellers.

FrigginYeah's sophisticated technology and dedicated service have been instrumental in helping South Shore Furniture maintain the integrity of its brand across online marketplaces. The renewal agreement is a testament to the trust and satisfaction that South Shore Furniture places in FrigginYeah's solutions.

Claude Bernier, Vice-President of IT at South Shore Furniture, praised FrigginYeah's impact, stating, "We were on our third MAP software provider when we contacted FrigginYeah. Long delays, blocked websites, and bad data kept us looking. FrigginYeah has helped us more than any other MAP service in protecting our brand."

About FrigginYeah

FrigginYeah is at the forefront of E-commerce MAP Monitoring, offering unparalleled solutions that enable brands to maintain their pricing integrity and brand value online. With a robust technology suite and a dedicated team of experts, FrigginYeah provides clients with the visibility and control necessary to navigate the complexities of online retail, ensuring that their products are represented accurately and fairly. For more information about FrigginYeah, visit https://frigginyeah.com/.

About South Shore Furniture

South Shore Furniture, a leading name in the furniture industry, has been providing quality, affordable furniture that fits families' needs since its inception. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, South Shore offers a wide range of stylish and functional furniture pieces designed to enhance any home's decor. Their dedication to innovation, environmental responsibility, and customer satisfaction has made them a preferred choice for consumers across North America. For more information about South Shore Furniture, visit https://www.southshorefurniture.com/us-en/.

Contact Information

Tom Williams

Founder

tom@frigginyeah.com

+1(310)954-9545

SOURCE: FrigginYeah

View the original press release on newswire.com.