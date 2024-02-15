Artelo Biosciences, Inc.: Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference on February 20th

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that it will be participating in the Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference, which will be held virtually Tuesday, February 20th through Friday, February 23rd, 2024.

Gregory D. Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 20th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To register and access the presentation please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3023/49970. Mr. Gorgas will also be available for one-on-one meetings with approved and qualified investors on Thursday, February 22nd and Friday, February 23rd.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, , please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo

About the Winter Wrap Up MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference

The Winter Wrap Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 20 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2024. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

