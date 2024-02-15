PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced that they invested more than $17.5 million worldwide in 2023, an increase of $1.3 million over 2022. The funding supports more than 450 community partners and programs that are focused on advancing education and delivering community sustainability while encouraging PPG employee volunteerism.

"In 2023, our purpose to 'protect and beautify the world' came to life across all areas of PPG's community engagement investments. While our employees created colorful classrooms, our funding aimed to advance learning and inspire STEM careers," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. "With new commitments in environmental sustainability education and workforce development, our priorities and giving centered around creating brighter communities for the future."

Highlights of the 2023 community engagement commitments include:

$10.3 million to build the next generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics ( STEM) leaders. 2023 marked the five-year anniversary of the PPG SCIENCE PAVILION® at the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Science Center (formerly Carnegie Science Center) in Pittsburgh. PPG launched a three-year partnership with the Finnish Science Centre Heureka to help fund Heureka's new 'Power of Play' exhibition and color workshops for young students. PPG teamed up with programs such as Casa Hacker's 'Girls in Tech' in Sumaré, Brazil, for students pursuing advanced STEM studies. Through its partnership with Give2Asia and Live2Give in China, PPG delivered the PPG Scholarship Program at eight universities and the PPG Career Intelligence Class in 15 universities. The PPG Foundation partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to equip teachers and 10 schools in PPG communities with STEM education tools. In Soborg, Denmark, students visited PPG's architectural coatings plant as part of Science Day and an ongoing partnership with STEM education group Naturvidenskabernes Hus.

( Progress in DE&I, sustainability education and workforce development 89% progress made toward the commitment to invest $20 million by 2025 supporting programs for black communities and people of color in the U.S. PPG committed $5 million by 2030 to environmental sustainability education, supporting organizations such as National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) in the U.S. and the STEM Learning organization in the U.K. PPG also committed $2 million by 2025 for future skilled worker training through organizations including the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) in the U.S. and donations of PPG MOONWALK® and PPG LINQ Pro educational tools to vocational schools in Europe.

$6.2 million to community sustainability and disaster and humanitarian relief: PPG and the PPG Foundation contributed to regional organizations supporting local emergency relief and recovery efforts, such as the Red Cross, following natural disasters in Acapulco, Mexico; Emilia-Romagna, Italy; Turkey; Slovenia; and Morocco.

60 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® projects completed in 2023 in 16 countries: In 2023, PPG's global Colorful Communities program reached its 500th project milestone. Since 2015, 26,500 PPG employee and community volunteers have positively impacted more than 9.2 million people in 50 countries. In 2023, PPG committed an additional $5 million to the Colorful Communities program through 2030, enabling PPG volunteers to incorporate new activities and elements into projects that focus on environmental sustainability. Throughout June, July and August 2023, the Colorful Communities program completed its second New Paint for a New Start initiative, transforming a total of more than 60 schools into engaging environments for 35,000 students.



Learn more about PPG and the PPG Foundation's investments in 2023.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $17.5 million in 2023, supporting hundreds of organizations across nearly 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow's STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more here.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

