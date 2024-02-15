Intel-Powered Lenovo Workstation Portfolio and Anaconda Navigator Streamline Data Science Workflows

Today, Lenovo announced a strategic partnership with Anaconda® Inc., the leading provider of the world's most popular artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data science platform, to empower Lenovo's high performance data science workstations. The partnership will couple Lenovo's trusted ThinkStation and ThinkPad workstation product portfolio heritage and leadership with Anaconda's enterprise strengths for open-source leadership, security, and reliability.

The rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, deep learning and generative AI is opening up new opportunities for businesses and data scientists. Much of the AI innovation taking place today is driven by open-source software and cloud-based solutions, with Python being a leading software language for AI applications. However, the data security risks associated with utilizing open-source software at an enterprise level, privacy concerns and often prohibitive cost of cloud-based AI solutions, is causing many organizations to rethink their approach to investment in AI development. With Intel-powered Lenovo workstations architected with the latest generations of professional NVIDIA GPUs built for large-language model fine-tuning, and the Anaconda Navigator's ability to enable businesses to leverage open-source and AI with enhanced security, scale, and governance mechanisms in place, the partnership allows data scientists to create and deploy AI solutions with first class hardware and enterprise-grade AI software support within a more manageable investment framework.

Optimized for Intel platforms, Lenovo's new generation of data science workstations deliver remarkable AI performance and is one of the world's most powerful and scalable AI workstation portfolios. Planning for AI projects requires clear and thoughtful pathways to allocate the right hardware, software and skillsets to manage each stage of AI development. Lenovo workstations complement cloud-based AI solutions by acting as a bridge between local and cloud resources and aid data scientist flexibility and productivity. Lenovo's full workstation portfolio includes highly configurable systems designed for nearly every AI workflow, industry or vertical, size and price point all architected to drive the future of AI forward in an agile and cost-efficient way. From single CPU and GPU mobile workstations that are ideal for data input, collection and preparation, to the most powerful dual CPU and four GPU configurations for advanced AI workflows, Lenovo workstations with Anaconda Navigator offer protected "sandbox" environments to tackle the most complex AI solution development and deployment.

"With Lenovo's trusted workstation leadership and Anaconda's trusted leadership in open-source software support and reliability, the partnership is a perfect match," said Rob Herman, Vice President and General Manager, Workstation and Client AI Group at Lenovo. "We're excited to activate this partnership to aid data scientists in pushing forward the capabilities of AI with our premium workstations portfolio and Anaconda's stellar open-source packages and repositories."

Anaconda Navigator is available for download to use on current and future generation Lenovo Workstations.

"As artificial intelligence and machine learning models grow increasingly complex, high-performance workstations are imperative to empower data scientists with advanced capabilities," said Chandler Vaughn, Chief Product Officer at Anaconda. "Lenovo's leadership in supplying optimized workstations, featuring robust GPUs, memory, and storage, positions them as an ideal collaborator for Anaconda and our Navigator desktop product. By jointly providing resilient hardware and trusted software tools, Lenovo and Anaconda present data scientists, AI developers, and AI engineers an unrivaled platform to freely explore emerging techniques in AI/ML. This symbiotic relationship enables organizations to push boundaries and accelerate innovations in artificial intelligence without technological constraints."

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Anaconda

With more than 45 million users, Anaconda is the most popular operating system for AI providing access to the foundational open-source Python packages used in modern AI, data science and machine learning through a seamless platform. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow's innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world. To learn more visit anaconda.com or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn.

LENOVO, THINKSTATION and THINKPAD are trademarks of Lenovo. Anaconda is a registered trademark owned by Anaconda, Inc. Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation. Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Lenovo Group Limited.

