Jazzercise and ABC Fitness Partner to Offer Best-In-Class Member Management Solutions and Integrated Experiences

Innovation and excellence prove a winning combination in the selection of Jazzercise's first outside member management partner in fifty years

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024the number one tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere, and Jazzercise, the global dance fitness company, are proud to announce a partnership that will keep the fun in fitness for millions of members worldwide. Venturing into year 55, Jazzercise's decision to team up with ABC Glofox - the leading member management software for boutique fitness, gyms, and studios from ABC Fitness - is part of the brand's commitment to providing best-in-class experiences to members and franchisees. The collaboration is a first for Jazzercise, as the company has never, in its five-decade history, brought in an outside member management solution provider. In doing so, Jazzercise will utilize ABC Glofox's full suite of tools including the administration of various business functions such as sales and marketing, member engagement and retention as well as payment processing, reporting and digital content.

For over half a century, Jazzercise, a female-founded, owned, and run business, has been on a mission to create fun, inclusive environments for fitness enthusiasts. Through a variety of workouts touting effective results, the company offers a full-body dance fitness routine that combines calorie-torching dance cardio and powerful strength training. With a track record in retention, Jazzercise's customers have an average of remaining within the programs for at least seven years, due to the company's promise of bringing fresh workouts, new music, and the latest exercise science to keep the program up to date. With 1,668 global franchise locations, 6,419 franchisees and a presence in 20 countries worldwide, Jazzercise meets all members wherever they are, regardless of age or fitness level. The brand features classes in-studio, on demand, and via livestream, resulting in more than 32,000 Jazzercise classes being taught per week.

Prior to the pandemic, Jazzercise was already investing in digital content and hybrid fitness solutions as it continued to evolve its appeal. In a post-covid world where fitness habits have permanently shifted, Jazzercise recognized innovative technology is fundamental to the delivery and experience it provides the next generation of women enjoying the iconic Jazzercise regiments. Having previously developed proprietary IT management systems in-house, Jazzercise made the decision to search for a like-minded partner that could match its passion for fitness on a global scale and take it to the next level. Following a rigorous five-company bidding process, Jazzercise selected ABC Glofox.

"Experience and exemplary service are the core of what differentiates Jazzercise and allows us to retain customers year-over-year," said Bobbi Quick, president of Jazzercise. "We are thrilled with our selection of ABC Glofox, this partnership is a representation of the growth shaping the future of Jazzercise. By leveraging ABC Glofox tech, our customers can look forward to faster and streamlined service while our franchisees can expect increased new customer conversions, overall retention and administrative efficiency."

Part of ABC Fitness, the biggest fitness technology company in the world, ABC Glofox is a global, fully integrated, and intuitive member management solution. Primarily focused on boutiques, studios, and gyms, from startups to scaled international franchises, its powerful and intuitive suite of tools spans sales and marketing as well as member management, experience, and retention. The corporate-level five-year partnership will enable Jazzercise to continue to modernize its operations globally while offering franchisees a seamless solution that has been shown to deliver 24% increase in customer retention, two times increased lead conversion, 21% improvement in payments collections, and 15% fewer staff resources required on average for member engagement.

"We're thrilled to partner with such a revolutionary brand as Jazzercise," said Conor O'Loughlin, Platform President of ABC Glofox. "Their unwavering commitment to delivering high quality, enjoyable, and effective full-body workout programs resonates perfectly with our mission to offer world-class management software solutions. The faith Jazzercise has placed in ABC Glofox is testimony to the ongoing investment in innovation we have delivered throughout our platform and a credit to the team. We are honored to be a part of the Jazzercise story and look forward to playing a vital role in their next phase of growth."

Collectively, ABC Fitness supports over 40 million members across the world. As part of ABC Fitness, ABC Glofox has a global reach that is second to none. It combines the resources and technology infrastructure of a global leader with the nimbleness of an individual and invested business partner. The partnership with Jazzercise further validates ABC Glofox as an innovator and industry-leading software management platform, driving growth for fitness, studios, and gym businesses anywhere in the world.

For further information, visit: www.abcfitness.com/glofoxand follow on social media at @ABCFitnessSolutionson Instagram,LinkedInand X.To learn more about Jazzercise, please visit www.jazzercise.comor follow on social media at @jazzercise on Instagram, Facebook,X,and TikTok, and @jazzerciseincon Pinterest.

-Ends-

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the #1 tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, ABC Evo, and ABC Gymsales), ABC Fitness' innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members around the world as well as processes?over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

About Jazzercise, Inc.

Founded in 1969, Jazzercise, Inc. is the original and longest-standing dance fitness brand that has broken boundaries and perfected the formula over the years by modernizing moves to become a fun, results-driven workout. With a track record in retention, customers have an average of staying with Jazzercise for at least seven years due to the company's promise of bringing fresh workouts, new music, and the latest exercise science to keep the program up to date.

Jazzercise has defied fads and short-lived trends by continuously integrating the latest, proven effective fitness methods into their unique dance cardio and strength training programming, staying on the cutting edge with their digital offering?Jazzercise On Demand,?and never wavering from the belief that exercise can help you create a stronger, happier, healthier life.

Attachment