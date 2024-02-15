Genesis Housing Corporation in Eastern Pennsylvania Awarded $150,000 From KeyBank Foundation

Funds will be used to develop an energy efficiency component to the Healthy Homes Program

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / KeyBank and Genesis Housing Corporation have partnered to create a new energy efficiency program as part of the organization's Healthy Homes Program for income-qualified families of Montgomery County in the greater Philadelphia, PA area. The three-year, $150,000 grant from KeyBank Foundation will enable Genesis Housing to provide energy audits and low-cost energy saving improvements to households who receive Healthy Homes grants. Energy saving measures may include LED light bulbs, facet aerators, efficient flow shower heads and additional insulation. This program would also be coordinated with other housing programs adding additional funding for recommended improvements.

"Genesis Housing is excited with the opportunity that KeyBank has provided to add energy efficiency and conservation for lower income homeowners in coordination with the Healthy Homes Program" said Genesis Housing Corporation's Executive Director, Judith Memberg. "Existing energy efficiency programs can't combine fixing a leaking roof with new insulation. Homes with problems like this are not eligible for the energy efficiency work until the roof is repaired. With this innovative program, rehab of deteriorated systems, like roofs, can be completed and insulation installed to provide a more comfortable weather tight home with lower energy costs."

KeyBank's grant to Genesis Housing is part of the bank's $40 billion community investments plan focused on economic access and equity to communities across the country. The scope of the plan includes investments and lending in affordable housing, home lending, small business lending, green initiatives, and transformative philanthropy targeted toward workforce development, education, and safe, vital neighborhoods for underserved communities and populations.

"KeyBank joins Genesis Housing in the belief that all families deserve safe, affordable and stable housing. As a community-minded bank, we are committed to providing access to capital and support to neighborhoods and neighbors who face financial barriers," said KeyBank's Eastern Pennsylvania Market President and Market Retail Leader, Youseff Tannous. "Healthy Homes grants are an essential resource for many low- and moderate- income families in Montgomery County and we are proud to help provide an energy-efficient component to the program."

About Genesis Housing

Genesis Housing is dedicated to the development of affordable housing, the revitalization of neighborhoods and the education of consumers on housing and financial issues. Since its inception in 1994, Genesis Housing has served Montgomery County and the surrounding counties as a community housing development organization (CHDO) and has renovated or build over 800 units of affordable housing and provided housing counseling services to more than 15,000 clients.

About KeyBank Foundation

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

About KeyCorp/KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC

Leaders from KeyBank made a check presentation to Genesis Housing on February 9th. Pictured from left are KeyBank Branch Manager Ashley Bowen; KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer Chiwuike Owunwanne; Genesis Housing Executive Director, Judith Memberg; KeyBank Market President and Market Retail Leader, Youseff Tannous; KeyBank Area Retail Leader Robert Lombardo.

