Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Unveils its Phantom Rotomolded Boat and Secures Exclusive Florida Distribution Deal

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), an innovator in the performance electric recreational boating industry, proudly unveils the Phantom, a rotomolded, recyclable, and hard-to-damage boat at the Miami International Boat Show 2024 today.

Vision Marine Technologies introduces the Phantom, a breakthrough in rotomolded boat design, offering significant market advantages through its economic and environmental benefits. Engineered for efficiency, the Phantom enables Vision Marine to produce up to an estimated 300 units annually at a cost that is 70% lower than that of fiberglass alternatives, with potential scalability to 1,500 units per year.

In response to economic uncertainties in the boating industry, Vision Marine has thoughtfully priced the Phantom, ensuring high quality and affordability, thereby reflecting the company's dedication to excellence, cost-effectiveness, and environmental sustainability. Designed to comfortably seat up to 10 passengers, the Phantom will make its debut at the Miami Convention Center, in the Nautical Ventures Booth AquaZone, located in Pride Park at the main entrance to the boat show.

Setting a new standard for capacity and durability, the Phantom's high-density polyethylene hull is both strong and environmentally friendly, capable of being recycled up to nine times, distinguishing it from smaller models like Brunswick's Veer.

Vision Marine has secured an exclusive distribution agreement with Nautical Ventures Marine Group for Florida, highlighting market confidence in the Phantom. This partnership is reinforced by an initial order of 50 units, positioning the Phantom as a future staple on Florida's waters.

Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures, comments, "We recognize a growing demand for rotomolded boats among our Florida clientele for several reasons: their affordability enables entry-level ownership; they support both electric and gas motors, appealing to eco-conscious and traditional boaters alike; and their versatility makes the Phantom ideal for various activities, from fishing to leisure. With its 10-person capacity and maintenance-free design, the Phantom meets a wide range of needs."

The Phantom's launch underscores Vision Marine's commitment to innovation, durability, and environmental stewardship, establishing it as the preferred option for those valuing durability and eco-friendliness in their boating adventures. Its versatile design suits it for use as a tender, family boat, fishing vessel, and a prime choice for boat rental centers worldwide. The first unit will be presented to 4Ocean, a global ocean cleanup partner of Vision Marine, highlighting the company's dedication to environmental conservation.

About Nautical Ventures

Nautical Ventures Group offers top quality water sports products and support along with a highly trained, experienced, caring staff.

We provide and promote adventurous fun and healthy lifestyle options to the general public, families, businesses, and resorts in sunny South Florida. Our export division can provide it worldwide.

We carry an eclectic mix of water sport products unlike any other retailer: From boats & tenders, to kayaks & sup's, submersibles to dive products, and yacht toys to land toys, all that are on the cutting edge of water sports innovation.

Nautical Ventures Group is dedicated to educating and advising our customers. By understanding your wants and needs we can provide you with a personalized and extraordinary buying experience.

Nautical Ventures... "The go-to people for fun on the water."

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) epitomizes the marine industry's shift towards electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters, and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to eco-friendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges, and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation, and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information that might be considered as future events or trends, not relating to historical matters. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2023, and its periodic filings with the SEC provide a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, as required by law.

